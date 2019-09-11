WEST LAFAYETTE — Host Ridgewood High picked up an Inter-Valley Conference win over Garaway in prep girls golf action Tuesday at River Greens Golf Course.



Leading the RHS effort was Lexi Zimmer with 39 to collect medalist honors, along with Brianna Brady (52) Ally Dotson (59), Sydney Matis (60), and Julia Geer (75).



Garaway scores included Mikayla Weaver (48), Helena Immel (50), and Tori Miller (63).



*****



BOLIVAR — Host Sandy Valley slipped past Ridgewood High by a slim 195-207 final score in Inter-Valley Conference girls golf action at Wilkshire Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon.



Lexi Zimmer of the Lady Generals claimed medalist honors with 40 followed by Brianna Brady (54), Sydney Matis (56), Ally Dotson (57) and Julia Geer (78).



Pacing the Lady Cardinals effort was Hannah DeFord with a round of 43 along with Grace Hibbs (47), Marrisa Moriconi (51), Madie Peters (54), Natalie Owens (55) and Charity Lutz (60).