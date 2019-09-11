SEPTEMBER 11, 1959



Bob Castner and Dale Dickson are named co-captains of the Cambridge High School football team.



SEPTEMBER 11, 1969



Lawrence Macenko, former marshal of Belle Valley, has been named deputy sheriff for Noble County.



SEPTEMBER 11, 1979



Robert P. Scott, GOP candidate for mayor in Cambridge, names Robert Diehl as the secretary-treasurer of his election committee.



SEPTEMBER 11, 1989



Groundbreaking ceremonies for a new fellowship hall and gymnasium at First Church of the Nazarene in Cambridge took place recently. The cost of the 4,000 square-foot building will be $118,000.



SEPTEMBER 11, 1999



Members of the Town & Country 4-H Club recently collected six-pounds of pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House. Members of the club are Kendra Bamfield, Cheyanne Bamfield, Chris Evans Jr., Robin Goldsmith, Jamie Robison, Kristen Bamfield, R.J. Goldsmith, Cindy Evans, Megan Baird, Nicole Cain, Chris Baird and Amy Baird.