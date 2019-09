A 22-year-old man was injured in a shooting at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Main Street in Akron's South Akron neighborhood, police said.

The victim reported that he was behind a building when he was approached by several men who asked "What's up?" and then one of them shot him. The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police said the victim didn't provide any details describing the suspects.