A 21-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday night at Lane Field Park in Akron's Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, authorities said.

Akron police received a report at about 9:40 p.m. about shots being fired in the Howe Street and Moeller Avenue area and found the victim lying in the grass next to the baseball field, the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said. He had been shot multiple times.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene just before 10:30 p.m.

An autopsy is planned today.

This is a developing story. Check back with Ohio.com for more details as they become available.