NORTH CANTON — The former Dogwood City is one of the best cities to live in America, according to a new ranking.

North Canton is ranked 42nd out of 50 cities on the list, which was compiled by 24/7 Wall Street and published Tuesday by USA Today.

“It’s really, really cool,” said Mayor David Held. “We’re very excited.”

According to 24/7 Wall Street, the ranking is based on a weighted index of “over two dozen measures from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, and other sources to identify the best city to live in. We considered all boroughs, census designated places, cities, towns, and villages with at least 8,000 residents.”

The list praises North Canton’s affordability. According to the ranking, goods and services cost about 14% less than the nationwide average and the city’s 2.2% unemployment rate is nearly half the national 4.1% jobless rate.

It also notes that North Canton is among the safest in the country, with 69 incidents of violent crime per 100,000 people compared to the U.S. crime rate of 383 incidents per 100,000.

Also according to the ranking: North Canton has a population of 17,400 with a change of negative 0.1% over five years. The city has a median household income of $57,003.

The top city in the ranking: West University Place, Texas.

Other Ohio cities making the cut are New Albany at No. 19, St Marys at No. 27 and Montgomery at No. 43.

“We’re going to get the banners up,” Held said.

Reach Jessica at 330-580-8322 or jessica.holbrook@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @jholbrookREP.