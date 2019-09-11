AKRON

Man shot and killed at Lane Field Park

A 21-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday night at Lane Field Park in Akron's Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, authorities said.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's office identified the man as Guy Foster. The office said he died from a gunshot wound to the torso and determined homicide as the manner of death.

Akron police received a report after 9:30 p.m. about shots being fired and found the victim lying in the grass next to the baseball field, the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said. He had been shot multiple times.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene just before 10:30 p.m.

It's unclear who shot him because there were no reports of a crowd or an argument at the scene, police Capt. David Laughlin said.

The investigation is continuing, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 330-375-2490. Callers can remain anonymous.

Man injured in shooting

on South Main Street

A 22-year-old man was injured in a shooting at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Main Street in South Akron, police said.

The victim reported that he was behind a building when he was approached by several men who asked "What's up?" and then one of them shot him. The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police said the victim didn't provide any details describing the shooter.

Police find drugs, $25,000

in cash at East Akron home

Police found a kilogram of cocaine, nine pounds of marijuana and about $25,000 in cash Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 800 block of Kromer Avenue in the city's East Akron neighborhood.

Authorities said they were meeting a woman who was picking up property at the home and noticed the drugs "in plain view" when they were inside. A search warrant was obtained and executed at the residence, police said.

Otis McDay, 44, of Akron has been charged with two counts of trafficking in drugs, three counts of felony drug abuse and possession of criminal tools, according to Akron Municipal Court records. He was arraigned Wednesday and bond was set $10,000.

Romig to close

for road work

Construction crews will close Romig Road overnight to pour concrete as the city prepares for the development of an Amazon fulfillment center.

The Ruhlin Company, which is performing the road work, will have the road closed for four nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Sept. 13, 14, 19 and 20 between Grand Avenue (near I-76) and Vernon Odom Boulevard.

Traffic will be detoured along the highway to Barber and Wadsworth roads. METRO bus lines and emergency service will be maintained.

COLUMBUS AREA

Petition circulator

struck by opponent

A man gathering petition signatures for the House Bill 6 repeal referendum says he was assaulted Tuesday in Dublin by a woman who slapped his cell phone from his hand as he took her picture.

Harold Chung called police at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday to report he was attacked as he gathered signatures to oppose the bill to financially bail out Ohio's two nuclear power plants through fees on electricity bills.

Police said an investigation is continuing and no arrest has been made.

Chung, 46, of Las Vegas, who was not injured, told officers the woman who knocked his phone out of his hand and leaned into him with her shoulder had been following other petition gatherers from his unidentified company prior to the incident.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Weight limit placed

on Copley bridge

A weight limit is being placed on a bridge in Copley.

The new 10-ton load limit for the Wright Road bridge over Pigeon Creek change comes after a recent bridge inspection.

A five-ton load limit on the West Bath Road bridge over the Cuyahoga River in Akron will be removed. The bridge is currently under construction and closed to traffic, with the rehabilitated bridge expected to open in October.