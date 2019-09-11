WADSWORTH — City police are investigating a "general threat" — which was determined not be be credible — made by a student this week at Central Intermediate School.

It's unclear what the specific threat was.

"We cannot disclose the general threat that was made, due to the ongoing police investigation," Superintendent Andy Hill posted Tuesday on the district's Facebook page. "We cannot disclose additional details about how the situation with the student who made the comments is being handled, due to federal and state student privacy laws. I can assure you the situation is being taken seriously."

He wrote that while the threat wasn't credible "what was said was not appropriate and is being dealt with according to our school code of conduct." The district has contacted the student's "parent/guardian(s)."

Police couldn't be reached for comment.

Hill added that the district has received questions about when it notifies the community about threats.

"When a situation involves a small group of students, has been determined to not be credible and/or is not threat to others, has been addressed by our administrators and/or the police and the parent/guardian(s) of those involved have been contacted, we do not send out mass communications," he wrote. "We would be proactive and send communication to you when a threat is determined to be credible, or when we have determined a threat is not credible and has been addressed by our administrators and the police, but we are not sure of how many people may be impacted by the threat, due to things like social media. In this type of situation, giving accurate information to everyone (since we don't know who is impacted by what they saw/heard) is important."