Summit County prosecutors requested a $5 million bond Monday morning for a Jackson Township man accused in two unsolved murders from the 1970s.

“He has nothing to lose to flee in this case,” Assistant Prosecutor Brian LoPrinzi said, also noting that Gustave Sapharas would have the means — through his family — to leave the area or the country.

Sapharas, 75, made a face when he heard the prosecution's statements. Kirk Migdal, his attorney, said he thought this amount was excessive. He noted that Sapharas is indigent and has been appointed an attorney.

But Summit County Common Pleas Judge Amy Corrigall Jones, the county’s administrative judge, went with the recommendation of prosecutors and set the unusually high bond.

Sapharas pleaded not guilty to charges that include aggravated murder and murder. He will be held at the Summit County Jail.

A former resident of Goodyear Heights, Sapharas recently was charged in the murders of Karen Bentz, 18, of Akron, in 1970, and Loretta Jean Davis, 21, of Brimfield Township, in 1970. Last year, a jury in Central Ohio acquitted Sapharas in the 1991 murder of a third woman from Columbus.

Sapharas also was previously convicted of the 1976 rape of a Cuyahoga Falls woman and has been tied to the sexual assaults of several other women in the past four decades.

In his newest case, Sapharas is charged with aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, maiming and disfiguring another, and attempted rape.

His case has been assigned to Judge Alison Breaux. He will next be in court for a pretrial hearing at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 30.

After the arraignment, Migdal declined to comment on the case. Sapharas recently turned down an interview request from the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com.

Summit County judges routinely set high bonds in murder cases but a $5 million bond has traditionally been reserved for high-profile cases. Other cases that had $5 million bonds include: Brett Hartman, who was executed for the September 1997 killing and dismemberment of a Highland Square woman; Ashford Thompson, who was sentenced to death for the 2008 murder of Twinsburg police officer Joshua Miktarian; and Denny Ross, who was charged with raping a woman in 2003 while he was on bond in the 1999 murder of Hannah Hill. He was convicted of the rape and, after a second trial, Hill's murder.

