Personal: 80. Lives in New Orleans.

Professional: Joined the Sisters of St. Joseph in New Orleans in 1957. Studied in the United States and Canada, then taught high school and was the religious education director at St. Frances Cabrini Parish in New Orleans. In 1982, she moved into the St. Thomas Housing Project in New Orleans to live and work with the poor. While there, she began corresponding with a death row inmate, later becoming his spiritual adviser and witnessing his execution. This sparked her interest in writing and speaking out against capital punishment.

Books: "Dead Man Walking: An Eyewitness Account of the Death Penalty in the United States" (1993), "The Death of Innocents: An Eyewitness Account of Wrongful Executions" (2004), "River of Fire: My Spiritual Journey" (2019).

Films: "Dead Man Walking" (1995) was made into an Academy Award-winning moviestarring Sean Penn and Susan Sarandon.

More information: Visit www.sisterhelen.org/.