Authorities have released the name of the motorcycle rider who died Saturday evening near Summit Lake in Akron.

The Akron Police Department identified the rider as James Golden, 31, of Carnegie Avenue in Akron.



Akron Police Lt. Dave Laughlin said a 36-year-old female pulled her Jeep Renegade, which was parked facing south on Manchester Road, off the curb. The motorcycle, which was traveling in the same direction, struck the Jeep's driver's side from behind.

Golden was pronounced dead on the scene.

Fault will be determined after Akron Police Department investigators finish reconstructing the crash, using physical evidence and witness accounts. Three people called 911 after the accident, which occurred at about 9 p.m. just south of Bina Avenue on Manchester Road.

Golden was the only person on the motorcycle, Laughlin said. No one else was injured. A medical examiner said Golden was not wearing a helmet. His speed has not yet been determined. The posted speed limit is 35 mph.

A second accident involving a motorcycle in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood occurred eight hours earlier on Saturday at Kenmore Boulevard and 19th Street SW. In that crash, an SUV turned left onto 19th Street, crossing into the path of what a witness described as a fast-moving motorcycle driven by Mickey Conley.

Conley's family said he is recovering from multiple lacerations, fractures and head trauma at a local hospital.

From that point, that’s where you have to try to figure out what everyone was doing prior to the point of impact.