Three weeks into the school year, Akron Public Schools officials are still in search of about 20 teachers to hire for positions across the district.

Vacancies a few weeks into the year is normal, Executive Director of Human Resources Kathy McVey said, but the district is seeing a spike this year.

Part of that is due to the launch of the College and Career Academies, as well as some late retirements and resignations, she said.

As a result, the district is temporarily filling positions with substitutes, many of whom are retired instructors licensed to teach the subjects they are teaching, McVey said. Such a substitute could end up teaching for a full year if the right person isn't hired.

"Of course, that's not our goal," she said. "Our goal is obviously to fill the position."

Some could take just a few weeks to fill. If unsuccessful, the district will give it another shot in December at several teaching job fairs for mid-year college graduates.

She estimated the school year started with about 20 to 25 open positions. The district also hires tutors on a rolling basis, and hires many of its teachers out of the pool of tutors and substitutes.

The career academies are creating new opportunities for people to work for the district, she said, but also for teachers to be promoted within the district. That has created new job openings and a shuffling among current staff. McVey said the district tries to be mindful of taking a teacher out of a job that will be hard to fill.

"We do factor that in, and we factor in the time of the year and our likelihood of being able to replace the position or to be able to fill it with a sub who’s got the right license or background," she said.

Some additional positions have also been created based on enrollment at certain schools being higher than expected.

One school is not necessarily harder to hire for than another, she said, but the hardest positions to fill are in high school math and science.

McVey said she has not seen a drop in interest in working for the district.

"I think that many people that come and interview for us are looking for Akron Public Schools," she said. "They want to work in an urban district; they want to make a difference."



To apply for an open position in the district, go to www.applitrack.com/akron/onlineapp/.

