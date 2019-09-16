Many of Smithers’ 111 Akron employees could begin moving into the specialty testing firm’s new headquarters off North Main Street in downtown Akron by the middle of next year as renovations are completed.

And eventually, another 84 newly hired employees, many with doctoral degrees, will join them in upcoming years, nearly doubling the size of the global business whose roots go back to Smithers’ founding in 1925 as part of Akron’s tire industry.

Monday, Summit County, Akron and Smithers officials elaborated on the company’s relocation into the former Austen BioInnovation Institute in Akron, or ABIA, building at 47 N. Main St. County Executive Ilene Shapiro announced the move in the annual state of the county speech in August.

Smithers CEO Michael Hochschwender called the project “the next step in our growth" and "a reaffirmation of our commitment to Akron.”

The deal grew out of discussions that started in April 2018 and involve millions of dollars in complicated public and private financing and real estate transactions. Smithers and the other county and city parties hope all of the paperwork will be finalized by Nov. 21 — early next year at the latest.

And the officials said local taxpayers won’t be on the hook as part of the multi-faceted agreement that keeps Smithers, which has clients around the world, in the company’s hometown. The deal also signals the end to the once-heralded ABIA, a collaboration of local hospitals launched in 2008 with a long-term goal of creating more than 2,400 jobs. Those jobs never materialized.

The Smithers deal, which involves the county, city and other entities, is probably every bit as complex as the package that helped create the new Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. headquarters, said Roetzel Consulting Solutions director Jason Dodson, former chief of staff to the county executive. Dodson was part of the negotiations from the start while chief of staff.

“In total, this is a $16.9 million project that involves the properties,” said Brian Nelsen, the former county budget director who succeeded Dodson as chief of staff. Part of the financing involves issuing new bonds.

“The local taxpayers were able to walk away without tax money going in to having to bail out ABIA,” Nelsen said. “That was an important part of this whole transaction...We didn’t have to put local tax money out of the county general fund to jeopardize county operations.”

Akron Children’s Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Akron General currently use parts of the space. Children’s will continue to lease most of the lower half of the building, and Akron General may continue to lease a part. Local hospitals still leasing space in the building will provide a vital stream of money that makes the deal possible, Nelsen said.

The upper half of the building, which previously housed the county’s Department of Job and Family Services before it moved to the Triangle Building on South Main Street in 2016, will be renovated into the new Smithers world headquarters.

A bit of biotech will also be part of the new Smithers operation — the company plans to do biotech device testing in the new facility. The building’s history, coupled with Smithers’ need for space as it grows, made the location a good fit.

“We liked the link of the biotech history of 47 North Main,” said Smithers president of materials science and engineering Nathaniel Leonard, who added it’s unclear if Smithers will vacate its current West Market Street location in Akron’s West Hill neighborhood.

The Smithers relocation will mean the adjacent trolley shed building next to the ABIA building, used to house the streetcars that once ran around the city, will be demolished. Two other buildings in the area will also be demolished as part of the project.

The resulting space will make room for the company’s new 25,000-square-foot research and development center, which Smithers must build and occupy within three years from the closing date. It will wrap around the existing building, which the Development Finance Authority currently owns.

The large trolley shed, while more than 100 years old and a part of Akron’s history, does not lend itself to renovation and reuse, officials said. A research and development site, with new, high-paying jobs, is a much better use of that space, said James Hardy, chief of staff to Mayor Dan Horrigan.

The Smithers relocation and expansion is very much about the Elevate Greater Akron initiative, Hardy said. Part of the Elevate Greater Akron economic growth strategy calls for retaining and expanding businesses already here.

“This is a vote of confidence for downtown,” Hardy said. And it will help foster a dynamic north end for that part of the city, he said.

As part of the deal, the city will also be able to use the facility’s parking lot and green space for events.

Summit County Council’s planning and economic development committee on Monday approved a resolution ratifying the county executive’s execution of a preliminary financing term sheet related to the project. The full council should vote on the resolution next week.

Smithers also last week announced a new streamlined and unified rebranding under the corporate name Smithers, eliminating what it calls legacy brands Smithers Apex, Smithers Avanza, Smithers Pira, Smithers Quality Assessments, Smithers Rapra and Smithers Viscient. Smithers also refreshed its logo and has a new tagline, Innovate with Confidence.

Contact business reporter Jim Mackinnon at 330-996-3544 or jmackinnon@thebeaconjournal.com and county government reporter Emily Mills at 330-996-3334 or emills@thebeaconjournal.com.