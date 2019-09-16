Byesville Rotary invited Bob Hollins, pastor at Freedom Fellowship and co-founder of Freedom House, to speak about how he and Freedom Fellowship help people get back on their feet and find homes.



In 2017, Hollins and his wife witnessed an incident making them acutely aware of the homeless in Guernsey County. They wanted to do something. Their church, located in the old Lincoln Elementary, was not using all of the building. Hollins and his wife were inspired to establish a shelter.



Hollins stated that the original goal was to provide warmth and safety for the night. Since only the hall in the unused wing of the school was heated, people slept on air mattresses in the hallway.



Hollins stated that in 2018, the old classrooms in Lincoln Elementary were turned into a proper shelter. Heating was installed; windows replaced; beds added. Currently, the shelter has a dorm for women and one for men, a communal kitchen, a gathering room, an apartment and an intake office. One room is reserved for families.



Hollins stated goals have changed from providing just a warm night’s shelter to breaking the cycle of homelessness. Hollins initiated a "90-day program." To be a part of the program, participants must be Guernsey County residents and agree to abide by rules which they sign off on. If an individual breaks a rule, he/she will be asked to leave. The program guarantees beds to people for 90 days. During that time, they must try to get a job and find a place to live. Participants must not use alcohol or drugs and agree to allow their areas be searched if necessary. Additionally, on Sunday, residents must attend church — they can join the members of the Freedom Fellowship in worship or attend the church of their choice.



Hollins will extend the 90-day program as long as the individual is actively trying to get a job and find a home. Finding affordable housing in Guernsey County is difficult and can take more than 90 days even after a person gets a job.



Currently, Hollins has 11 people in the program. Freedom House is closed to the residents from 10:00 am until 2:00pm. Hollins believes that his residents need to be out in the community — working at their jobs, looking for a job, or just interacting with other people.



Freedom House is a faith-based effort. Services are supported by individual donations and help from local churches and organizations. Hollins stated the next big project is a new roof. When asked what kinds donated items he accepts, Hollins answered—individual, meals that can be warmed up quickly in the micro-wave or oven.