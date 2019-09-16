COPLEY — The Cleveland-Massillon Road bridge over Wolf Creek is set to reopen five months after it was closed.

The bridge spanning Barberton's drinking water reservoir is tentatively expected to reopen Friday.

The bridge has been closed since April, when beams were found to be deteriorated and it was declared unsafe for vehicles, forcing thousands of motorists who use the bridge daily to take lengthy detours.

Ruhlin Co., which was hired by Summit County for $389,447 for the emergency project, ripped out the former bridge and replaced the span.

The engineer's office had debated whether to replace the bridge or install a culvert instead. Replacing the bridge is costlier but necessary because Barberton needs access by boat to the northern portion of the reservoir for sampling and maintenance, officials said.

Ruhlin constructed a floating barge that workers used while building the new bridge abutments. The water level at the reservoir also was lowered by a foot and a half for the project, according to the county engineer’s office.

The bridge was constructed in 1922 and was last rehabbed in the mid-1970s. It's only about 48 feet long, with a causeway making up the rest of the span across the water.

More than 4,500 vehicles a day drive the road, which serves as a major route between Fairlawn, Bath and Copley, and Norton and Barberton. The county has urged motorists to use state Route 261 and Summit Road as a detour.