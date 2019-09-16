Ohioans could be exposed to dangerous chemicals that state laws don’t require drilling and fracking companies using them to disclose, according to a report issued by a nonprofit.

“Ohio and 28 other states have enacted rules that require some public disclosure of fracking chemicals. However, most if not all of these rules have exceptions that allow well owners to withhold chemical identities as trade secrets,” according to a report by the Partnership for Policy Integrity, a group that specializes in energy policy.

"We looked at Ohio's records and found trade secret chemicals being used extensively in eastern Ohio in oil and gas wells, which could be some of the same trade secret chemicals that the [U.S. Environmental Protection Agency] has health concerns about. We can't say that definitively because the identities are secret," said Dusty Horwitt, senior counsel, who wrote the report.

"But it's entirely possible that some of these chemicals could have effects that EPA identified like neurotoxicity, developmental toxicity, lung toxicity, kidney toxicity and liver toxicity," Horwitt said. "People need to know. People have a right to know, and first responders have a right to know if they might be exposed to those types of chemicals."

Well owners injected secret fracking chemicals 10,992 times into 1,432 wells in Ohio between 2013 and 2018, according to the report.

The Ohio Oil and Gas Association characterized the recommendations in the report as "recycled." The concerns broached in the report, "were addressed way back in 2012 before shale development began,” with support from the Ohio Oil and Gas Association, of Senate Bill 315.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, that bill "requires chemical disclosure during all aspects of the initial drilling process and during hydraulic fracturing, while adhering to existing federal and state trade secret/proprietary laws."

"Meaning, every individual chemical constitute is disclosed," said Matt Hammond, executive vice president of the association, in an emailed statement to the Dispatch.

Yet it's a high bar to get the chemicals disclosed, even to first responders.

"It's my understanding from reading law is that they have to file a lawsuit and win to get the information," Horwitt said.

People can be exposed to the chemicals through leaks, spills, air emissions, migration of underground fluids from injection wells where fracking wastewater is placed or migration of oil and gas at production wells. People can also be susceptible when brine — a waste byproduct from fracking — is spread on roads as a de-icer, according to the report.

"Chemicals comprise only a small percentage of fracking fluid. But due to some chemicals' high toxicities and the staggering quantities of fracking fluid, a small percentage of chemicals in today's wells could equal enough volume to contaminate billions of gallons of water if the chemical leached into the water supplies," according to the report.

The nonprofit, along with other environmental organizations, filed a records request for screening of the chemicals by the U.S. EPA. The agency turned over thousands of records for 153 chemicals that showed there were health concerns for at least 109 of them, according to the report.

The industry has argued hydraulic fracturing adheres to regulations and guidelines.

"As an industry our first priority is that of the environment we all share. Anti oil and gas groups push this false narrative that we don't care. We do care, this is not just where we work, this is home, and that is why safety always comes first. We have and will continue to advocate for laws and policies like Senate Bill 315, that make Ohio the toughest, fairest and most transparent regulatory framework in the country," Hammond said.

The EPA signed off on 62 of the 109 chemicals getting used in oil and gas wells. Of the 62, companies concealed the names of 41 of the chemicals, according to the report.

Belmont County had the most wells — 328 — injected with at least one secret fracking chemical, but Carroll County had the most secret fracking chemical injections at 3,504, according to the report. Houston-based Encino Acquisition Partners, which acquired the wells of Chesapeake Operating Inc., used the most chemicals, injecting unnamed chemicals 5,787 times into 474 wells.

The nonprofit has made numerous recommendations to government environmental agencies monitoring natural gas and oil wells, including: require disclosure of all drilling and fracking chemicals, ongoing groundwater monitoring near oil and gas wells and injection disposal wells by neutral third parties and allowing local communities to control where and under what conditions oil and gas drilling can occur.

"It could take years before those chemicals move from oil and gas wells into water wells or other water sources where people could be exposed to them," Horwitt told the Dispatch. "If the contamination occurs it could be almost impossible to clean up. And that's one of the reasons why it's so important that scientists and regulators know these chemical identities so that they can test regularly for them in groundwater, and through other pathways."

