The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred just before 3 p.m. Monday on Canton Road (state Route 91) near Rhoadesdale Avenue in Springfield Township.

A southbound 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 21-year-old man went left of center, striking a 2017 Hyundai Tucson.

Walter L. Worthy, 87, the driver of the Hyundai, died of his injuries at Summa Akron City Hospital.

The other driver was taken to the same hospital, where he was treated and released.

Both drivers were wearing their safety belts when the crash occurred, the state patrol said in a news release, and alcohol did not appear to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.