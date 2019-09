An Akron man walked to Cleveland Clinic Akron General for treatment after he was shot early Sunday morning.

The unidentified man, 24, told police he was at a gas station on the west side of Akron when an unidentified suspect shot him in the leg.

There was no description of the suspect.

According to police reports, the victim’s blue jeans had blood on them and a fired projectile fell out of his pants when they were removed.

His injuries were not considered life-threatening.