A 70-year-old Akron woman was injured Friday after she was pushed down by a man who stole her purse.

Police said the woman was getting out her car at a store on East Waterloo Road in Firestone Park when a man grabbed her purse from the passenger seat of the vehicle.

She shouted at him to stop and then followed him after the man fled to his car, a silver Toyota.

The woman confronted the robber and asked for her purse. He took out the wallet and tossed her purse. When she asked for the wallet, he got out of the car, pushed her her down and fled the scene in his vehicle.

A bystander was able to take a picture of the vehicle as the suspect fled the scene.

Credit cards, a cell phone and an undetermined amount of cash were stolen.

When police arrived about 11:15 a.m., the woman was still on the ground with a hip injury. Police reports suggest she may have sustained a broken hip.

She was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. Callers can remain anonymous.