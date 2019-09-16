The first time Sister Helen Prejean witnessed a man she’d counseled being executed, she vomited as soon as she left the death house.

“They’re in the dark,” Prejean remembers thinking. “They were made to be afraid. They think it was a good thing they were doing tonight. They just have never reflected on it.”

Prejean embarked on a 35-year quest to shine light on the death penalty, by writing and speaking out against it. Her first book, "Dead Man Walking," became an Academy-award-winning movie.

Prejean has now written her third book, "River of Fire," and will make a stop in a national tour at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hudson Library & Historical Society, 96 Library St. She also will headline a conference about ending executions in mid-October in Columbus.

Her latest visits to Ohio come at a time when Gov. Mike DeWine has put a moratorium on executions because of the difficulty of obtaining the drugs for lethal injections.

Leaders of the Hudson library, which showed "Dead Man Walking" a week before Prejean’s appearance, are pleased to have her visit.

“We are delighted to welcome Sister Helen Prejean to the Hudson library to speak about her spiritual journey and her awakening to the social justice movement,” said E. Leslie Polott, the library’s executive director and curator.

In advance of her visits, the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com talked to Prejean about her career and her thoughts on the future of capital punishment.

Q: How did you end up counseling death-row inmate Elmo Patrick Sonnier?

A: I was in an atmosphere where I was waking up to justice and saw what was happening to you if you were poor. I got an invitation to write to a young man on death row. I never believed he would be executed. He wrote back.

Q: What was it like seeing him put to death in the electric chair in 1984?

A: In a way, it was like a scripted death. Putting the mask over his face. Everyone out of the chamber except the warden. You know it’s coming. You hear the whir of the generator. 1,900 volts. You see him pressing against the straps. You see the doctor go in. It’s like watching a film.

Q: Why did you decide to write "Dead Man Walking?"

A: I gained a moral imperative. I’m brought as a witness. I’ve got to tell the story.

Q: How many death-row inmates have you counseled?

A: Six have been executed, with a seventh now. (Manuel Ortiz in New Orleans.)

Q: What was it like when you visited Wilford Berry Jr., also known as 'The Volunteer,' who gave up his appeals and became the first person executed in Ohio in 36 years in 1999?

A: Even on death row, where there’s more protection, he had been beaten up. He was a slight guy. The alternative was prison for the rest of his life. He kept saying, ‘I’ll take my chances on the other side.’ When I went to see him, I told him I wanted to uphold his dignity as a person. ‘You are worth more than the worst thing you have ever done in your life.’ My mantra.

Q: Was there ever a time when you visited an inmate and felt fearful?

A: The first time I went to death row to meet Pat Sonnier, I was scared. I was glad he was on the other side of a heavy metal screen. I got to meet him and I wasn’t ever scared again. Ever.

Q: Tell me about your latest book, 'River of Fire."

A: It is about my spiritual journey as a Christian, not just to be charitable but to get involved with people in the fringes. … The last page of "River of Fire" is the first page of "Dead Man Walking."

Q: How have you assisted victims' families?

A: By starting a victim support group when I realized how lonely they were, how abandoned they were. Most don’t have a district attorney visiting them, saying, ‘We want to get you justice.’ … What most people needed was somebody to tell their story, to say aloud what happened to their child.

Q: State Rep. Scott Wiggam, R-Wooster, has proposed that Ohio start executing prisoners with police-confiscated fentanyl. What do you think of this idea?

A: Any particular drug any state is thinking of using points to the fact the Supreme Court is allowing state agencies to experiment with different drugs to kill people.

Q: Is any execution method ‘more humane’ than others?

A: No. Not on conscious, imaginable people who die in their minds thousands of times before they die. No way. You wait. ‘This is the last Monday I will be alive. This is the last Friday I will be alive.’ It’s death — imposed on you against your will. Do you think the blooming method matters?

Q: Do you think capital punishment will eventually be abolished?

A: You can see it happening. Look at the practice first. Only death sentences in small pockets with certain prosecutors. Even in Texas, where there were 48 a year, in the last two years, there were zero. What’s happening is they still have it on the books but jurors are not voting for it and prosecutors are not going for it. It’s putting the brakes on people. The fervor is going out.

