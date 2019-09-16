A Franklin Township man is accused of leaving a mother cat and her six kittens to die inside his trash can.

Jerry L. Hardy, 59, was charged Friday with seven felony counts of animal cruelty. He is being held in Portage County Jail.

The kittens and their mother were discovered after someone called police to report hearing meowing from a trash can, according to a post on the Portage Animal Protective League Facebook page.

The felines were inside a kennel, which was then placed in a plastic bag that was tied shut to cut off air supply, according to an arrest report from the Portage County Sheriff's Office.

The APL said eight kittens were originally placed in the trash can, but at least one died before they were rescued. Another kitten later died, according to the group.

The surviving kittens are in “terrible shape,” too small for their age, dirty, covered in fleas and infested with worms, the APL said.



The APL is now caring for the cat and her kittens. To make a donation to the Animal Protective League, visit http://www.portageapl.org/how-you-can-help/donate-online/