SPRINGFIELD TWP.

Two-vehicle crash

kills 87-year-old driver

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred just before 3 p.m. Monday on Canton Road (state Route 91) near Rhoadesdale Avenue in Springfield Township.

A southbound 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 21-year-old man went left of center, striking a 2017 Hyundai Tucson.

Walter L. Worthy, 87, the driver of the Hyundai, died of his injuries at Summa Akron City Hospital.

The other driver was taken to the same hospital, where he was treated and released.

Both drivers were wearing their safety belts when the crash occurred, the state patrol said in a news release, and alcohol did not appear to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

AKRON

Police identify rider

killed in motorcycle crash

Authorities have released the name of the motorcycle rider who died Saturday evening near Summit Lake in Akron.

The Akron Police Department identified the rider as James Gloden, 31, of Carnegie Avenue in Akron.

Akron Police Lt. Dave Laughlin said a 36-year-old female pulled her Jeep Renegade, which was parked facing south on Manchester Road, off the curb. The motorcycle, which was traveling in the same direction, struck the Jeep's driver's side from behind.

Gloden was pronounced dead on the scene.

Fault will be determined after Akron Police Department investigators finish reconstructing the crash, using physical evidence and witness accounts. Three people called 911 after the accident, which occurred at about 9 p.m. just south of Bina Avenue on Manchester Road.

Gloden was the only person on the motorcycle, Laughlin said. No one else was injured. A medical examiner said Gloden was not wearing a helmet. His speed has not yet been determined. The posted speed limit is 35 mph.

Man steals purse,

pushes victim down

A 70-year-old Akron woman was injured Friday after she was pushed down by a man who stole her purse.

Police said the woman was getting out her car at a store on East Waterloo Road in Firestone Park when a man grabbed her purse from the passenger seat of the vehicle.

She shouted at him to stop and then followed him to his car, a silver Toyota.

The woman confronted the robber and asked for her purse. He took out the wallet and tossed her purse. When she asked for the wallet, he got out of the car, pushed her down and fled the scene in his vehicle.

A bystander took a picture of the vehicle as the suspect fled the scene.

Credit cards, a cellphone and an undetermined amount of cash were stolen.

When police arrived about 11:15 a.m., the woman was still on the ground with a hip injury. She was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital for treatment.

Man wounded in shooting

walks himself to hospital

An Akron man walked to Cleveland Clinic Akron General for treatment after he was shot early Sunday morning.

The unidentified man, 24, told police he was at a gas station on the west side of Akron when an unidentified suspect shot him in the leg.

There was no description of the suspect.

According to police reports, the victim’s blue jeans had blood on them and a fired projectile fell out of his pants when they were removed.

His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Man accused of leaving

cat, kittens to die in trash

A Franklin Township man is accused of leaving a mother cat and her six kittens to die inside his trash can.

Jerry L. Hardy, 59, was charged Friday with seven felony counts of animal cruelty. He is being held in Portage County Jail.

The kittens and their mother were discovered after someone called police to report hearing meowing from a trash can, according to a post on the Portage Animal Protective League Facebook page.

The felines were inside a kennel, which was then placed in a plastic bag that was tied shut to cut off air supply, according to an arrest report from the Portage County Sheriff's Office.

The APL said eight kittens were originally placed in the trash can, but at least one died before they were rescued. Another kitten later died, according to the group.

The surviving kittens are in “terrible shape,” too small for their age, dirty, covered in fleas and infested with worms, the APL said.

The APL is now caring for the cat and her kittens.