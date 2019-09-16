Attacks on crucial Saudi oil installations crippled the world's second-largest oil producer and sparked new geopolitical tensions — but how much pain consumers feel will hinge on how long it takes normal output to return, experts say.

The weekend drone strikes marked the biggest disruption to Saudi Arabia's oil industry since the early 1990s, but if crude stockpiles can tide over global markets and production bounces back quickly, the episode will have a negligible effect on pump prices.

But should the recovery take weeks or months, the impact could be far-reaching and lasting. Higher fuel prices can not only motivate consumers — the main drivers of the economy — to cut spending elsewhere, they ultimately reach nearly every corner of the economy by raising the cost of doing business — particularly for airlines, cruise ships, railroads, utilities and retailers.

State-run Saudi Aramco churned out 9.85 million barrels per day in August, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. But Saturday's attack on an oil processing plant and nearby oil field forced the kingdom to suspend production of 5.7 million barrels of crude, or nearly 6% of the 100 million barrels the world consumes each day.

The situation weighed on Wall Street, pushing the Dow Jones industrial average down more than 165 points before the benchmark index recovered somewhat. The Dow was down about 125 points, or nearly 0.5% in early afternoon trading. The Standard & Poor's 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq composite also trended lower by about 0.3%.

The company initially said it hoped to restore a third of that lost production — about 2 million barrels — by Monday, and it's given no timetable for a full recovery.

Consumers could be looking at a 10- to 25-cent increase in gas prices in the coming weeks, said Ed Moya, an analyst with OANDA. Though such an jump would be relatively modest, it would come at an unwelcome moment, threatening the U.S. economy's most powerful engine amid mounting fears of a slowdown.

"All the sentiment indicators have been softening, and any pressure on the consumer could derail the case for higher equities we've seen in recent weeks," Moya said.

Consumer spending powers about 70% of the U.S. economy, and retail sales rose in August, even as other key economic indicators weakened under the weight of the trade war.

Moya estimated that an increase would last a month or so, provided that political tensions ease and there are no further attacks. Officials have said Saudi Arabia's oil stockpile will allow it to meet export obligations for several weeks while Aramco recovers, and OPEC and Russia are holding off on unleashing additional supplies for now despite the magnitude of disruption.