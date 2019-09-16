Akron Public Schools overall received a D letter grade from the Ohio Department of Education on the state report card last week, but individual schools ran the spectrum of A to F.

Akron Early College High School, which operates on the University of Akron campus, was the district's single school to earn an A. Another six schools earned a B, 15 earned a C, 14 earned a D and seven earned an F.

The overall score takes six component grades into account, depending on the grade levels the schools serve. High school grades include graduation rates and whether the school is preparing students for life after graduation, while elementary grades are held accountable for early reading levels. All schools are judged on their growth year over year, in comparison to schools across the state, as well as for closing the achievement gaps for students in groups that have historically struggled, such as low-income students or those with disabilities.

The I Promise School, which opened last school year in partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation, earned an overall C. The school earned an F in achievement, which is based on test scores, but an A for progress. The school only accepts students who require stronger interventions in subjects like reading and math who weren't able to see substantial progress in their previous Akron public school, so low achievement was expected but with the hope of high growth.

Here is every APS school's overall grade:

Akron Alternative Academy: F

Akron Early College High School: A

Akron STEM High School: B

Barber Community Learning Center: C

Betty Jane Community Learning Center: B

Buchtel High School: F

Case Community Learning Center: D

Crouse Community Learning Center: D

East Community Learning Center: F

Ellet High School: D

Findley Community Learning Center: C

Firestone High School: C

Firestone Park Elementary School: D

Forest Hill Community Learning Center: D

Glover Community Learning Center: D

Harris/Jackson Community Learning Center: C

Hatton Community Learning Center: C

Helen Arnold Community Learning Center: C

Hill Community Learning Center: D

Hyre Community Learning Center: F

I Promise School: C

Innes Community Learning Center: F

Jennings Community Learning Center: D

Judith A. Resnik Community Learning Center: B

Kenmore/Garfield High School: F

King Elementary School: C

Leggett Community Learning Center: D

Litchfield Middle School: D

Mason Community Learning Center: C

McEbright Community Learning Center: D

Miller-South Visual Performing Arts: C

National Inventors Hall of Fame School, Center for STEM: C

North High School: D

Pfeiffer Elementary School: C

Portage Path Community Learning Center: D

Rimer Community Learning Center: B

Ritzman Community Learning Center: C

Robinson Community Learning Center: C

Sam Salem Community Learning Center: B

Schumacher Community Learning Center: F

Seiberling Community Learning Center: C

Voris Community Learning Center: D

Windemere Community Learning Center: B

