CUYAHOGA FALLS — The Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board plans to relocate about 200 of its employees from Tallmadge to Cuyahoga Falls and Barberton.

Summit DD currently has six buildings: three on Howe Road in Tallmadge, a 15,800-square-foot building at 2355 Second St. in Cuyahoga Falls, a 15,200-square-foot building in Barberton and a 28,600-square-foot structure in Bath that was closed in 2010-11. The employees who had worked in Bath were moved to the Cuyahoga Falls and Barberton buildings.

From the early 1970s until the end of last year, Summit DD used three county-owned buildings in Tallmadge at Howe Road near state Route 91. Today, according to Summit DD Superintendent John Trunk, the organization only uses one structure at the site — a 129,300-square-foot building that houses about 260 Summit DD employees. This building was once a school, but was transitioned into an office space.

Of these 260 employees, about 100 will relocate to Cuyahoga Falls, another 100 or so will move to Barberton and the remaining workers are mobile and will be able to perform office work in either Cuyahoga Falls or Barberton, according to Trunk. He said the goal is for the employees to be moved into the Cuyahoga Falls and Barberton buildings by mid-2021. With this change, Summit DD will completely vacate the building in Tallmadge, according to Trunk.

“We’re excited about being, and potentially playing, a greater part of this vibrant community,” Trunk said.

Summit DD’s plan to bring 100 jobs and an estimated $6.35 million in new payroll money to Cuyahoga Falls was announced during City Council’s Finance Committee meeting Monday night. With a 2% income tax rate in Cuyahoga Falls, the $6.35 million in annual payroll is expected to generate $127,032 in income tax money in the first year that the jobs move to Cuyahoga Falls.

Cuyahoga Falls will have a five-year income tax revenue sharing agreement with Tallmadge. In the first year the jobs move, Cuyahoga Falls and Tallmadge will split the income tax money 50-50. The percentage received by Tallmadge will then decline by 10% each year after that.

Rita Weinberg, planning director/economic developer for Tallmadge, said the county has the second highest level of annual payroll dollars of any employer in Tallmadge. She emphasized this would include both the Summit DD site and other county offices in Tallmadge.

“[This relocation] is going to be a significant hit to us, just in the payroll loss,” Weinberg said.



