A Summit County judge is taking a second look at whether the rights of a Summit County sheriff’s lieutenant were violated when he was questioned by Akron detectives about an alleged rape.

Former Summit County Common Pleas Judge Jill Flagg Lanzinger, who lost her seat in the November election, denied a request by former sheriff's lieutenant Antonio Williamson to dismiss his case on the basis of his rights-violation claim last October.

Williamson’s attorneys asked Lanzinger to reconsider and Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands, who is now assigned to the case, had a hearing on this issue Monday.

Williamson, 49, of Warrensville Heights, said he had no idea when he was interviewed by detectives in April 2017 that he was the subject of a sexual assault investigation. When Williamson realized he was being questioned because of a complaint against him, he said he felt he faced the loss of his job if he didn't cooperate.

Williamson’s attorneys argue that the case should be dismissed because his Garrity rights — special rights afforded to public employees during interviews — had been violated.

Prosecutors, however, claim Garrity rights didn’t come into play because Williamson wasn’t threatened with the loss of his employment when he was interviewed.

Garrity refers to a U.S. Supreme Court decision that protects public employees from being compelled to incriminate themselves when being questioned by their employer. When public employees are questioned by an outside agency, Garrity still applies when they are subject to severe discipline or termination if they refuse to cooperate.

Detective Jason Kline of the sheriff’s office testified during Monday’s hearing that Garrity didn’t apply to Williamson’s interview because he was being questioned for Akron’s criminal investigation and not for an internal sheriff probe.

Ian Friedman, one of Williamson’s attorneys, questioned Kline at length about the coordination between the sheriff’s office and Akron police.

Kline and Lt. Scott Cottle of the sheriff's office watched Williamson's interrogation on a closed-circuit television in another room in the Akron detective bureau. They made sure Williamson didn’t see them before his interview so that Garrity wouldn’t be raised, Kline said.

“We wanted to be completely out of it,” Kline said.

Assistant Prosecutor Tom Kroll asked Kline if Williamson was aware of any of the steps the sheriff’s office had taken before his interview with detectives. Kline said he was not.

“You made sure there was no basis for pressure for him to comply?” Kroll asked.

“Correct,” Kline responded.

The Garrity question is among several outstanding issues that must be resolved before Williamson's case goes to trial, which is now scheduled for March.

Williamson is charged with rape, sexual battery, gross sexual imposition and kidnapping. He is free on bond.

Prosecutors say a 26-year-old woman reported to the Akron Police Department that a man in a Summit County sheriff’s deputy uniform offered to give her a ride to a hotel in his cruiser near the Woods Apartments in Akron on March 19, 2017. She said that while she was in the cruiser, the deputy forced her to perform oral sex on him. She identified Williamson as the deputy, according to court records.

Williamson, however, who worked a side job providing security at Woods Apartments, told Akron detectives he only talked to the woman, who was walking home after a fight with her boyfriend at Gatsby’s Pub. Williamson said he didn’t give the woman a ride and didn’t sexually assault or have sex with her, according to court records.

The Beacon Journal generally doesn’t name sexual assault victims.

Williamson was indicted in July 2017 and fired in April 2018.

Rowlands is the third judge assigned to Williamson’s case. Judge Susan Baker Ross, who assumed Lanzinger’s seat, recused herself.

A civil case filed against Williamson by the alleged rape victim and a counterclaim by Williamson that she is lying and he is the one being harmed are still pending in Summit County court.

