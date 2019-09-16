JACKSON TWP. — Timken Co. has struck a deal to acquire a German company that supplies automatic lubrication systems for machinery.

Timken said it will buy BEKA Lubrication for about $165 million. The deal faces regulatory review approval in Germany and is expected to close before the end of the year.

Once the deal closes, Timken will rank among world leaders in the automatic lubrication systems segment.

BEKA serves a variety of industrial sectors, including wind turbines, food and beverage, rail, on- and off-highway, and process industries. Sales are expected to be about $135 million for 2019.

Based in Pegnitz, Germany, the company is family owned and was founded it 1927. The company employs about 900 people, with manufacturing, research and development based in Germany. It has North American offices in Buffalo and Mississauga, Ontario, as well as other assembly facilities and sales offices worldwide.

Timken said adding BEKA advances its strategy, which is focused on growing its position in engineered bearings while diversifying its portfolio in adjacent products and markets.

Timken entered the automatic lubrication market in 2013 when it acquired Interlube, based in the United Kingdom. Two years ago, it expanded its portfolio and global reach with the addition of Groeneveld Group, based in the Netherlands. Adding BEKA would rank Timken as the second largest producer of industrial automatic lubrication systems.

“The acquisition of BEKA expands our global leadership in the highly attractive automatic lubrication systems market sector, increases our geographic scale and market coverage in Europe and Asia and will create new opportunities to serve wind and other industrial end markets more fully,” Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer, said in a news release.