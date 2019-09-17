Nearly three years ago, 17-year-old Rachel DeMaio, a Woodridge High School student, died of an overdose of cocaine laced with carfentanil, a synthetic opioid that is 10,000 times as powerful as morphine.

In their grief, a group of Rachel's friends and her mother, Cindy DeMaio, formed Rachel's Angels, a nonprofit to spread the message that drugs can lead to death.

On Thursday, a group of Akron area Rachel's Angels ambassadors will talk to a congressional caucus in Washington D.C. about Rachel’s Angels and other educational programs aimed at preventing teen drug overdose deaths.

“In order for kids to really comprehend what’s going on, they needed to hear Rachel’s story, and there’s no one better to tell Rachel’s story than her friends,” DeMaio told Beacon Journal news partner News Channel 5 Cleveland. “So that they could see what they felt when she died, how they missed her.”

Rachel’ Angels ambassadors, who are students in Akron Public Schools' Health in Partnership program, are spreading the message to other students after taking an online prescription-drug safety course about the danger of prescription drug abuse, which can lead to more serious drug addictions and death.

U.S. Rep Tim Ryan, D-Niles, is co-chair of the caucus, the Congressional Addiction, Treatment and Recovery Caucus.

Naomi Johnson, an Akron Firestone High School student who is a member of the high school’s Health In Progress program, and Katrina Halasa, the Akron Pubic Schools’ K-12 science and health learning specialist, will be participating in a session titled “Students Engaging Students About the Opioid Epidemic.” The original Rachel’s Angels and DeMaio, Rachel’s mother, also will be participating.

Earlier this year, the Akron Public Schools received a three-year grant from the Rite Aid Foundation to get the online Prescription Drug Safety program – a series of eight-minute modules totaling 45 minutes for use in schools' health courses – into all of its middle and high schools.

The Rite Aid Foundation's sponsorship also brought the online program to high schools in Stark county, as well as hundreds of others nationwide.

Brenda Ryan, also of Summit County, is scheduled to be a guest speak at Thursday’s caucus gathering in Washington, D.C.

Her daughter died of an overdose in the summer of 2016, at the height of the local opioid crisis.

According to News Channel 5, she plans to talk about the needs of grandparents raising their grandchildren. After her daughter’s death, Ryan is now raising her grandson.