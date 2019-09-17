Akron Community Foundation’s board of directors has approved quarterly grants totaling nearly $3.4 million, including $225,000 in a new class of "proactive" grants chosen by the foundation’s Community Investment Committee.

These community investment grants — which grew out of a community assessment and other initiatives — include $100,000 to the Greater Akron Chamber for the Elevate Greater Akron Initiative. This effort aims to create an “inclusive economy” in the area by addressing “long-term equity gaps,” according to a news release from the Akron Community Foundation.

The $100,000 grant will be used for training and educational activities for minority-owned businesses; the creation of a diverse supplier guide that will be shared with companies in the region; and to organize discussion to “identify a set of community-wide inclusion goals, focuses and training tools,” according to the foundation’s news release.

Direction Home Akron Canton was awarded a $100,000 community investment grant, paid over three years, for an initiative to make Summit County “a more livable and accessible community for people of all ages over the next five years.”

The initiative is a partnership with AARP, Direction Home Akron Canton, the University of Akron, Summit County and Akron city and its Senior Citizens Commission.

Also, the Women’s Network will receive a $25,000 community investment grant to address findings from its Gender Equity & Women’s Leadership Study, a comprehensive local examination of women in leadership roles. The study found that compared to the national average, local women — particularly woment of color — are underrepresented in leadership.

Here are organizations receiving civic affairs grants:

• Akron Parks Collaborative, $7,500 for the Friends of Parks program.

• Akron Rotary Camp for Children with Special Needs, $6,000 to provide camp scholarships.

• Akron SCORE, $7,500 to provide one-on-one mentoring and workshops to small businesses and startups.

• Akron Urban League, $25,000 to help sustain programs and services in workforce development, entrepreneurship and education.

• Akron Zoo, $6,500 for the ZooMobile Program.

• Asian Services in Action Inc., $10,000 to pilot a debate program for immigrant youth.

• Big Love Network, $7,000 for the Akron City Repair Project.

• Business Volunteers Unlimited, $5,000 to support consulting services for Summit County nonprofits.

• Candid Midwest, $2,500 to help Summit County nonprofits secure funding and increase their sustainability.

• CASA Board Volunteer Association, $15,000 to recruit and train community volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children.

• Cascade Locks Park Association, $6,500 to support the operation and maintenance of historical assets.

• City of Akron, $60,000 to support the Beyond the Table grant award program.

• Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park, $45,000 to support environmental education.

• ConxusNEO, $20,000 to partner with local companies to build a talent pipeline.

• Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, $21,000 to provide unique rail experiences and educational field trips and to maintain vintage equipment.

• Development Fund of the Western Reserve, $10,000 to support the Akron Community Revitalization Fund.

• Downtown Akron Partnership, $16,000 to support development, beautification and volunteer outreach.

• Dr. Bob's Home, $5,250 to support upkeep of Alcoholics Anonymous historical site.

• First Tee of Akron, $6,000 to support program expansion in Cuyahoga Falls and Green.

• Friends of Metro Parks, $5,000 to connect underserved residents to nature and protect parks for future generations.

• Friends of WKSU, $5,000 to support investigative reporting and community engagement.

• Fund for Our Economic Future, $33,333 for job creation and preparation initiatives.

• GASP: Guardians Advocating Child Safety and Protection, $5,000 to support child safety initiatives.

• Greater Akron Chamber, $10,000 to connect Summit County business leaders with civic initiatives.

• Habitat for Humanity of Summit County, $10,000 to support neighborhood revitalization initiatives.

• Heart to Heart Communications, $2,500 to support the Leading with Authenticity program.

• Humane Society of Summit County, $15,000 for care of rescued animals.

• International Soap Box Derby, $25,000 to support programmings and community engagement.

• Karen Community of Akron, $5,000 to support events and programming for resettled refugees.

• Keep Akron Beautiful, $10,000 for urban beautification programs.

• Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance, $12,500 for Kickstand Coffee Co. initiative.

• Leadership Akron, $14,000 to support programming and events.

• Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition, $12,500, to support the Akron Civic Commons, Summit Lake Environmental Stewardship Program.

• Safety Forces Support Center, $10,000 to support mental health services, crisis intervention, and professional training for first responders.

• South Street Ministries, $17,500 to provide Summit Lake community engagement programs and re-entry resources for formerly incarcerated residents.

• Summit Food Coalition, $25,000 to support community access to nutritious and local foods.

• Summit Metro Parks Foundation, $10,000 to support program development at the new Summit Lake Nature Center.

• Truly Reaching You, $7,500 to support employment training for men re-entering the community after incarceration.

• The Well Community Development Corporation, $15,000 to increase home ownership in the Middlebury neighborhood.

As of June 30, the foundation's endowment stood at nearly $225 million, with a growing family of more than 640 funds established by individuals and organizations.