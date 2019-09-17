Bauman Orchards and Rittman Orchards, about 10 miles apart in Wayne County, are serious about their apples and celebrating fall, offering multiple festival weekends, featuring apple picking, eats and more.

• Bauman Orchards: 161 Rittman Ave. in Rittman — 8 a.m. to 5 p .m. this Saturday, Sept. 28 and Oct. 5. Bauman is not open Sundays.

Live music, pony rides, hay maze, petting zoo, wagon rides ($1; $5 all-day activity pass for children under 12 includes wagon rides, bouncy house and train rides) and homemade cider doughnuts (cider is subbed for the water), hot dogs and other food for purchase.

Call 330-925-6861 or visit https://baumanorchards.com.

• Rittman Orchards: 13548 Mount Eaton Road (state Route 94) in Doylestown — this Saturday and Sunday and the following three weekends. Orchard and farm market are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m each Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Sunday. The Bent Ladder winery and hard cidery, which opened on the orchard’s grounds in 2016, is open from noon to 10 p.m. each Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. each Sunday.

Rittman Orchard’s Fall Festivals have grown in recent years, with four weekends and a host of activities offered.

In addition to apples, you can pick a pumpkin most days. Pumpkins might be available all festival days if Mother Nature cooperates.

Find a schedule for all four weekends at https://rittmanorchards.com. Phone is 330-925-4152. Closed on Mondays.

This Saturday, Northeast Ohio food trucks River Dog Cafe (hot dogs) Scott's Fire & Ice (wood-fired pizza and gelato) will be on hand. See the schedule for a listing of trucks that will roll in for other festival days.

There's live music Saturdays at the Bent Ladder, which serves ciders made with apples from the 125-acre Rittman Orchards, as well as wines (reds and whites) made with grapes from Rittman Orchards’ vineyard.

Greek Festival

Opa — a word that is simply an exclamation — is more-or-less synonymous with Greek fests.

Opa! It’s time for the big annual three-day Greek Festival featuring food, music, dancing and more at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Akron.

The festival returns for its 61st year Thursday through Saturday at the church at 129 S. Union St., adjacent to the University of Akron.

The Taverna — the festival tent in part of the church’s parking lot — will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The indoor dining area is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Wanna eat Greek, but don’t wanna do the whole festival thing?

You can order ahead anything from the menu for carryout — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Call the church at 330-434-0000. A drive-thru — also in the church parking lot — will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. all three days. The drive-thru has a limited menu of gyros, souvlaki, baklava, french fries and soft drinks.

Admission and parking are free.

The full menu — at https://annunciationakron.org and on the Annunciation Akron Greek Orthodox Church Facebook page — includes gyros, pastitsio, moussaka, souzoukakia (Greek meatballs), dolmas, spanakopita, fish plaki (baked fish topped with tomato and vegetable sauce) lamb shank (Saturday only), vegan platter (spanakorizo, which is a spinach and rice dish, served with green beans and tourlou, a mixed veggie dish) and Greek pastries.

There will be dancing, church tours, a silent auction and the Attic Treasures sales area. For information, call 330-434-0000 or go to the church's Facebook page or website.

Muffins for Mammograms

It’s too late to pre-order Main Street Gourmet muffins for delivery for the annual Muffins for Mammograms fundraiser, but you can purchase them Oct. 1 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General and Lock 3 Park in downtown Akron.

Muffins for Mammograms — in its 27th year — raises money to provide free mammograms for uninsured or underinsured women at Akron General facilities and to support breast cancer education efforts as well as programs involving other cancers.

Blueberry muffins and chocolate muffins will be available 7-10 a.m. in the hospital’s main lobby, 1 Akron General Ave., and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lock 3 on Oct. 1.

Food trucks also will be at Lock 3 to help you round out lunch. Sarah Kay, of the Rubber City station WQMX, will be on hand for the Lock 3 event.

The fundraising drive is an effort of Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Main Street Gourmet (in Akron’s Ascot industrial park), Akron city, Rubber City Radio of Akron and Stewart's Caring Place in Fairlawn as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Cheeseburger day

Say cheese.

Wednesday is National Cheeseburger Day.

To celebrate, all Rail locations are offering any burger on the menu — cheesy or not — for $5 all day.

The Rail — known for serving Ohio beer and beef and creative burgers — is a regional chain headquartered in Wooster.

The Rail has locations in Fairlawn (Summit Mall), Jackson Township (Belden Village Mall), North Olmsted, Strongsville and Dublin, outside Columbus.

A variety of national chains are celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with deals, including Applebee’s and BurgerFi.

Falls Oktoberfest

Cuyahoga Falls hosts its 40th Oktoberfest this Friday through Sunday.

This year, the festivities again will be on Front Street in the city’s downtown.

The big news — as Rick Armon previously reported for the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com — is six local craft breweries will showcase local craft breweries for the first time. HiHO, Missing Mountain, McArthur's and Ohio Brewing from Cuyahoga Falls; Hop Tree from Hudson; and MadCap from Kent will participate.

Each brewery will bring its Oktoberfest beer, along with other styles.

In the past, the Cuyahoga Falls Oktoberfest has used a beer distributor, as opposed to showcasing local brews.

What is an Oktoberfest beer, this nonbeer aficionado asks? The interwebs tell they’re typically a lager.

And why are Oktoberfests in September?

I’ve mentioned this answer before ... the big granddad Oktoberfest in Munich once did begin in October. But because it gets chilly in Germany then, the festival eventually was moved up to take advantage of milder weather. The German fest continues to end in October.

Food vendors — as Laura Freeman with GateHouse Media Ohio has previously reported — will include Fresche Catering and Kirbie's Meats & Catering, with menu items of schnitzel, sausages, German potato salad and more, and the Pierogi Lady.

For more information go to www.oktoberfestcfo.com. And check out Freeman’s story, with the event’s history, at https://bit.ly/2mcjINI

Reminders

• Cleveland Clinic Akron General will host the second of a two-part cooking series "Dining With Diabetes" 6-8 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Akron General, Atwood/Frasche Classroom on the ground floor of the hospital at 1 Akron General Ave. in Akron.

The classes are for people who have diabetes and pre-diabetes, who are at risk for diabetes or who cook for people with diabetes.

Attendees will learn how to prepare healthy meals and be able to taste a variety of main dishes, sides and desserts. Cost is $10 for the two classes.

Registration is required. Please call 330-344-7791 or go to akrongeneral.org/events and search with keywords "Dining With Diabetes."

• The second annual Native American Foods dinner to commemorate Akron's North American First People's Day will be at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 6 in the outdoor pavilion at the Schultz Campus for Jewish Life at 750 White Pond Drive. Cost is $50 a person. For reservations, go to http://bit.ly/NativeAmericanDinner. The dinner will be one in a series of events commemorating Akron's North American First People's Day, which this year is Oct. 7. Akron City Council unanimously approved the day in 2018.

• Papa Joe's, 1561 Akron-Peninsula Road, in the Merriman Valley, is hosting another five-course Burgess Wine Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Steve Burgess will be on hand; his father, the late Tom Burgess, a native of Cuyahoga Falls, launched Burgess Cellars in Napa Valley in 1972. Cost is $95. Courses include basil gelee with organic buttermilk crema, fresh organic beet and wild mushroom tartare, rosemary rack of lamb with crushed potatoes and prime rib strip steak rubbed with kona coffee. Call 330-923-7999 for reservations.