Getting into the pharmacy business was easy for Amazon.com: It paid $753 million to buy the mail-order startup PillPack. The hard part has been prying patients away from their local drugstore.

Since being acquired by the internet giant, PillPack has run into stiff opposition, from chains like CVS with thousands of stores to family-owned operations with a single shop. Having seen their business of selling shampoo and razor blades chipped away by online sellers, the drugstores are trying to keep Amazon from wresting away their piece of the $333 billion U.S. prescription-drug industry.

PillPack's selling point is simple. For people who take multiple medicines a day, it will replace a confusing jumble of pill bottles with neatly sealed packets stamped with the time they're supposed to be taken. But to make the process seamless for customers, PillPack needs to ask a patient's pharmacy or doctor to transfer their prescriptions.

While it's always faced some pushback, PillPack contends that after Amazon said it was buying the startup in June 2018, its faxed requests for prescription transfers started being slow-walked or even completely disregarded.

"People take it and throw it in the trash or ignore it and don't do anything with it," said TJ Parker, PillPack's 33-year-old co-founder and chief executive officer, in an interview. And when PillPack technicians call to follow up, some pharmacists are "literally hanging up the phone without saying anything, which happens probably daily."

When PillPack was new, there was rarely a problem getting prescriptions transferred, according to interviews with three former PillPack pharmacy technicians, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive information. But once it hit the radar screen of the big chains, transfers became harder as drugstores increasingly insisted on direct confirmation from the patients, they said.

Patients who take multiple medicines are a huge and lucrative market because pharmacies are typically paid a fee or markup on each prescription. An estimated 23.1% of the U.S. population — more than 70 million people — takes three or more prescription drugs per month, and 11.9% take five or more drugs each month, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those are the users PillPack wants, but they're also customers that CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid want to keep. And the chains, which together operate more than 20,000 drugstores in the United States, aren't giving in without a fight. Amazon, which is also partnering in an employee health venture with JP Morgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway, didn't need Barnes & Noble's permission to start selling books online.

But in its foray into the drug business, it needs the acquiescence of the very pharmacy companies it hopes to supplant. That's created a dynamic rife with conflict. CVS and other drugstores say any delays in the process are because they're trying to make sure their customers are aware that they had agreed to have their prescriptions transferred. PillPack, on the other hand, maintains that it always gets consent and that the chains are purposely stonewalling to hang on to an outdated, inefficient retail model.

PillPack is aggressively trying to work around any stall tactics. Its workers are following up faxed transfer requests with phone calls to make sure they aren't ignored. They are increasingly contacting patients' doctors to write new prescriptions as an alternative to getting existing ones transferred. And the company is carefully tracking pharmacies that it believes have been uncooperative. While laws vary, states generally require pharmacies to fulfill valid prescription-transfer requests.

Drugstores deny slowing down the transfer process. CVS processes all transfer requests "legitimately requested by patients," company spokesman Michael DeAngelis said in a statement. "Last year, we notified PillPack to stop any activity to initiate prescription transfers without the informed consent of our pharmacy patients."

Rite Aid said it follows all state, local and federal rules and regulations regarding transferring prescriptions. Walgreens said it makes every effort to transfer prescriptions in a timely manner.

CVS and Walgreens sent cease-and-desist letters to PillPack in 2018, warning the company against transferring customers without their consent. Since then, both chains have taken steps to ensure that patients really want to switch.

PillPack denies any wrongdoing and claims that rivals are just worried about competition. The company said it accessed a prescription history from a vendor only after it obtained a patient's consent. Among other things, the data was used to speed the online signup process so patients didn't have to go rummaging through the medicine cabinet to remember their drug lists, said Parker. It's exactly the sort of digital information that patients should have access to, he said.

"We unequivocally do not transfer customers without their consent," Parker said.