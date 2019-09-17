A 19-year-old North High School student was arrested Tuesday after he was found with a loaded handgun in the building, an Akron Public Schools spokesman said.

An assistant principal and an Akron Police Department school resource officer discovered the student in an empty room in a restricted area. The two were searching the school after a rumor spread that a student had a weapon.

"As soon as they opened the door, they were confronted by this individual [with the weapon] and he dropped it," district spokesman Mark Williamson said, adding that the student did not fire the gun.

The officer took the student into custody without incident. The officer then retrieved the gun from the floor.

Akron police spokesman Capt. David Laughlin said student Tiqcwon Brent was charged with three gun-related felonies. He was transported to Summit County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

A second student, who was not identified, also was taken into custody, Laughlin said. He is believed to have been texting the gunman to hide his weapon. The 17-year-old was charged with obstructing justice and was sent to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

Williamson stressed that the gun was not fired, despite social media posts that suggested it was.

Williamson said the student transferred this year from a Cuyahoga County district and may have been homeless. Williamson said about 2,000 of the 20,000 students in the Akron school system are homeless at some point during the year.

Williamson said the school uses metal detectors, but not all the time. That may change, he suggested.

"I think it would be obvious, yes, that we would tighten security," he said, although schools are already operating at a "heightened" level.

"I think every school system has to be alert and aware all the time," he said.

Williamson said teachers are trained "to be on guard all the time."

The school was put into lockdown protocol after the incident and parents were informed by phone what had happened. The school board will decide if the student will be expelled following a due process procedure, he said.

"Our concern at this point is the rest of the students," he said. "This one today was a pretty close call."

Laughlin said the presence of the resource officer was key to the outcome.

"The school resource officer assigned to North High School has been there for several years and has a good relationship with the staff and a good rapport with the students," he said. "The safe outcome that was achieved can be attributed to his long-term presence in the school."