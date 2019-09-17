With the CEO at the head of the long table and the immaculately dressed, soon-to-be professionals on each side taking notes, the room looked more like a corporate board room than a classroom.

In some ways, it's both.

The carpeted second-floor room is part of the new Anthony J. Alexander Professional Development Center at the University of Akron.

The 11,850-square-foot building, attached to the College of Business Administration off South Broadway, cost $5.45 million but was paid for entirely by 280 donors. The university held a grand opening for the facility last week.

With spaces for one-on-one interviews, a lab for public speaking feedback and wide open classroom space, the building aims to bring students and businesses together in a professional and accessible environment.

In its second week, the center held an event emblematic of the purpose of the facility.

Goodyear CEO Richard Kramer held a roundtable discussion with students Tuesday morning. Sitting at the head of the table, a massive television screen hovering behind him, Kramer gave the students his best advice for success in the business world.

"Success is, when you're in the job, having an impact and leaving an impression for others to follow," he said.

It was exactly the kind of interaction between professionals and students that university leaders imagined for the space, designed to be a one-stop-shop for professional development for business students, Associate Dean of Graduate Programs Terry Daugherty said.

"We need to enhance the student experiences outside the classroom," Daugherty said.

About 10 years ago, he said, the university recognized the need for a designated professional development space for business students. Five years ago, it became a tangible plan, and they broke ground last May.

Businesses "got behind the cause," Daugherty said, and drove the fundraising.

Andy Platt, the executive director of corporate outreach and professional development for the college, said the business community is excited about the potential for interacting with students in a professional, modern environment.

"They love the fact that there's one place they can come to now, meet with multiple students, get involved with their development," Platt said.

He said he expects the new facility to help enhance the quality of Akron's graduates, pulling in employers who may not yet have tapped into the university's alumni base for employment. The university boosted its job placement rate to 92% for spring 2018 graduates, up from 89% the year before.

Back in the board room, where Kramer spent about an hour talking with students about management philosophies and profit margins, he also gave advice about balancing ambition and ladder-climbing with spending time in a job to know it well.

"Don't underestimate the value of experience," he said.

For Farah Holozadah, a student in the Master of Taxation program, the experience of just listening to the leader of a major corporation was invaluable, and showed her that even the top leaders in the business world are people first.

"It shows students that anything you set your mind to is attainable," she said.

