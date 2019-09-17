Ian Schwarber, one of Akron's young leaders and tech entrepreneurs, has died.

Schwarber, 38, was the father of two young children. The cause of death is pending results of toxicology tests, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Family members found him unresponsive Tuesday morning and called 911. Paramedics responded, and Schwarber was pronounced dead at 6:12 a.m. Tuesday. He was at his father's home in Akron's Merriman Hills neighborhood, not far from his own home in the Wallhaven area of Akron.

Schwarber, who identified himself as an "Akron-based entrepreneur, educator and business development leader" on LinkedIn, championed the region’s entrepreneurial potential.

"He was an extraordinary man who had a huge heart and even bigger ideas,” said friend Stephanie York.

“It is rare to find someone with grand ideas and who knew how to bring them to life. This is an incredible loss for Northeast Ohio and especially Akron, of which he was one of its biggest supporters," said York, who is vice president and an attorney at Hennes Communications and a former spokeswoman for the city of Akron.

York called him a "heck of a personality and a good friend."

Schwarber was part of the 2019 class of Leadership Ohio, a statewide leadership development program.

In 2016, Schwarber co-founded UA's EXL Center, designed to help students gain hands-on experience experience in their professions and provide opportunities to work with faculty and community partners. In June 2019, he became chief strategy officer and executive vice president at area IT services company CenterLink Technologies.

Last year, Schwarber was among recipients of the Greater Akron Chamber's "30 for the Future" awards, which honors professional accomplishments, leadership and community service.

He also was among recipients of Crain’s Cleveland Business’ “40 Under 40” awards.

Schwarber, a native of Akron, told Crain's that he dropped out of the College of Charleston when his band got signed to a record deal. When his music career didn’t pan out, he returned to Akron to earn degrees in political science and applied politics at UA.

Schwarber was chief strategy officer and minority owner of DriveIT, an adult tech training center in Akron that opened with great fanfare in May 2018, but shut down this year.

DriveIT's two majority shareholders joined with New York City-based Trilogy Education Services and DriveIT's intellectual property was sold.

In an interview after DriveIT closed, Schwarber told the Beacon Journal that DriveIT was a local success story.

"I hope this shows other entrepreneurs Akron is as good a place to launch a business as anyplace else," he said. "We certainly had a positive outcome. I think we made a contribution.”

He said he planned to remain in the Akron area and hoped to launch a new business within a year.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Niles, said at an event celebrating DriveIT’s opening, that the organization was a public-private partnership that could help the Midwest compete against Silicon Valley and the U.S. compete against China.

In 2016, Schwarber co-founded UA’s EXL Center. That October, Schwarber resigned from EXL, telling the Beacon Journal that he didn't feel secure in his position because of the lack of UA leadership support. He left EXL following the resignation of former UA President Scott Scarborough, who had championed the center. The center continues to operate at UA.

