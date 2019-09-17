Inmates at the Summit County Jail will have the opportunity to register to vote during a three-day voter drive next week.

The voter drive inside the jail — organized by voting rights advocates — is believed to be the second in the facility’s history.

The advocates believe their two-day effort last April was the first.

Summit County Clerk of Courts Sandra Kurt, E.J. Brinson, a friend of Kurt’s who heads the nonprofit community group called Summit County Think Tank, pitched the voter drive idea earlier this year to Sheriff Steve Barry and Rebecca McCutcheon, the jail's supervisor for inmate services.

Brinson and Kemp Boyd, executive director of the Love Akron organization, which aims to bring together churches to support the city, will be joined by Akron at-large Councilman Jeff Fusco to register inmates Monday and Sept. 25.

The Summit County Think Tank Coalition plans to use the initiative to provide a “best practice model” for other counties looking to "eliminate barriers in the voting process," according to a news release.

Kurt and Stacie Carter will register female inmates on Tuesday next week, which is National Voter Registration Day.