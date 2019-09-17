SEPTEMBER 17, 1959



Miss Carol Elaine Burkey, senior at Old Washington High School, is named Miss United Fund of Guernsey County.



Frank Arnold is appointed full-time city dog warden.



SEPTEMBER 17, 1969



Carey Vance wins the girls junior golf championship at Cambridge Country Club, defeating Kare Steele.



SEPTEMBER 17, 1979



Cambridge mourns the death of Mayor Jack D. Hendricks, 44. City Council President Fred Shimp is sworn in as acting mayor.



SEPTEMBER 17, 1989



There were 22 candidates for the Cambridge Rotary Club Courtesy Award for August, indicating the program is gaining popularity and, more importantly, illustrating the number of courteous people there are in the community.



SEPTEMBER 17, 1999



Alan Law, senior at Cambridge High School, was chosen to represent the United States at an international poetry convention to be held in Reno.