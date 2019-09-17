Subscribers to the Medina Gazette and its sister paper, the Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria, are going without a paper today because of production delays after an internet provider suffered a widespread outage.

The Medina Gazette’s managing editor, Lisa Roberson, wrote in a comment on the Gazette’s Facebook page: “There was a major outage with our internet provider that stretched across several states. There was nothing we could do. Without connectivity, we basically grind to a halt. We worked until almost 2 a.m trying to come up with alternative ways to complete today’s edition to no avail. We are sorry and working on the issue.”

In an update on the Facebook page, the newspaper wrote that its e-edition — an online replica edition of the newspaper — will be available later today, and today's edition will be delivered with tomorrow's paper.

The Chronicle-Telegram said on its Facebook page that stories were being posted to chroniclet.com as “power has been restored.” The e-edition of the newspaper also will be available later today and today’s edition will be delivered tomorrow, according to the post.

The Chronicle-Telegram, in a comment on its Facebook page, said the internet provider is Windstream, and the internet is needed to access its production software.