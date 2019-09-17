The Ohio Department of Health added two more vaping-related illnesses to its growing list Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 15 cases. Another 22 cases are under investigation.

No one in Ohio has died from the illness, but the seventh death in the nation and the second in California was reported Monday.

The head of Summit County Public Health said Tuesday she expects the U.S. Centers for Disease Control to enhance its coordination with state and local agencies on the outbreak in the next couple of days.

On Monday, the CDC activated its Emergency Operations Center. The EOC deploys experts and provides resources to health departments during a health crisis.

“My guess is we would get more guidance,” said Donna Skoda, health commissioner for the county agency, in a telephone interview.

With the first reported death from the illness in late August, the CDC’s efforts gained a new urgency that has trickled down to state and local agencies.

Summit County Public Health advised vapers to quit the practice immediately in an advisory Sept. 3. Since then, two vaping-related illnesses have been reported in Summit County and one in Portage County.

The CDC recommends local health departments ask medical examiners and coroner’s offices to report possible cases.

A Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office official was not aware Tuesday of a direct request from the county health agency along the CDC guidelines.

But most cases would be identified by physicians, Skoda said.

“If there are any suspicious deaths, the coroner would definitely become involved,” she said. Medical Examiner Dr. Lisa Kohler “always has the alert for any suspicious death.”

Skoda said the CDC is still trying to pin down the cause of the cases, with vaping being the lone common denominator.

A local study by the Summit health agency found that a disproportionate share of the vaping community is young, including minors not legally allowed to buy nicotine vaping products. That trend holds true across the nation.

All of the Ohio cases have been young individuals, ranging in age from 16 to 26. Two-thirds (10) are male, the department reported, and 15 individuals have been hospitalized by the illness.

Both the CDC and Skoda’s agency have stressed the need for young vapers to give up the practice immediately.

Some area schools are taking active measures against student vaping.

The Revere Local School District recently installed vape detectors in the high school, middle school and the field house and the Stow-Munroe Falls District intends to install them soon.

In mid-October, Ohio law will require purchasers of tobacco and vaping products be 21 years of age.

Alan Ashworth can be reached at 330-996-3859 or emailed at aashworth@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @newsalanbeaconjournal.