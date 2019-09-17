100 Years Ago (1919)



— Alliance was shocked to learn of the suicide in Akron of Edwin Roy Roach, son of attorney and Mrs. William Roach, who lived in the 100 block of Geiger Avenue. An agent for some years of the New York Life Insurance Company, it was said he had suffered a nervous breakdown from overwork. Roach had recently spent time in Alliance with his parents and seemed to have gained some vigor, though the shadow of despondency was still upon him. On the day he shot himself, he had finished his lunch and repaired to his upstairs room when a gunshot was heard minutes later. Roach’s wife, the former Lottie Schwab, native of St. Paul, Minnesota, rushed to his room to find him on the floor with a revolver in his hand. In addition to his parents and wife, he was survived by a 4-month-old daughter, Margaret Pauline, and two brothers, Harry and Paul. Edwin, who was active in athletics as a youth, had worked in banking as a teller at the Alliance Bank Company and in Pittsburgh before joining his brother Harry in the insurance business.



— Lt. Harry L. Senn was back in Alliance after being discharged from military duty in Rochester, New York.



— Lt. Cmdr. Edison E. Scranton was expected to arrive in Alliance in two days upon retirement from the U.S. Navy. An Alliance High graduate, he attended Mount Union for a year before entering the U.S. Naval Academy in 1896. He graduated from Annapolis in 1900 and embarked on a 20-year Naval career in which he had served on 11 different vessels. He was with President Theodore Roosevelt on his famous fleet expedition around the world during which time he was on the battleship Georgia. One of the most serious incidents of his career occurred when Scranton was on a patrol duty in Ecuador and the captain of his ship and several crew members died from a yellow fever epidemic. Scranton was left as officer in command and brought the ship safely through the infected region. At the beginning of the World War, he was assigned to duty at a new naval training center in San Diego. During his career, he commanded four ships, one of which was the battleship Oregon.



50 Years Ago (1969)



— In observance of Constitution Day, George Tune, Ph.D., a professor of political science at Mount Union, stated, "The American Constitution was workable when it was first written and is workable now." However, he did see a future in which the Constitution would have more limited interpretations with more judicial restraint and a trend for states, the president and congress to attempt to interpret the Constitution for themselves.



— Michael Todd, youth program director of the Alliance YMCA, resigned the post to accept a position with the Canton YMCA as organizer of youth work in Louisville.



— Harold Schoolcraft and Scott Wilson, both seniors at West Branch, had been named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship program as were St. Thomas Aquinas seniors Joseph A. Klemens and Gregory McNulty.



— Ten juveniles, ranging in ages from 9 to 14, were charged in connection with a series of vandalisms at Morgan Elementary School. In all, 27 students had been identified as being involved in the incidents.



25 Years Ago (1994)



— Dr. Francisco J. Martija retired after 35 years of medical practice and as director of the Alliance City Health Department.