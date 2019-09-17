Police are charging a hospitalized man with receiving a stolen 1988 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, which he crashed Saturday afternoon on Kenmore Boulevard.

Mickey Conley, 31, was taken by ambulance to Cleveland Clinic Akron General after the accident about 12:30 p.m. He had been traveling east on Kenmore Boulevard when he hit the front of a Nissan Rogue turning left onto 19th Street Southwest.

Witnesses said the Harley-Davidson with flames on the front fender appeared to be traveling twice the posted 25 mph speed limit. As the light turned green at 19th Street Southwest, the driver of the Nissan Rogue let one car go by and then started the left turn, which put the SUV in the motorcycle’s right of way.

Conley’s bike smashed into the front of the Nissan. Police cited the SUV driver in the crash. “Generally, the responsibility lies with the person making the left-hand turn,” Akron Police Lt. David Laughlin said.

Conley was not ticketed for speeding, as multiple witnesses claimed.

Police believe Conley last lived on either Silverdale Drive in Norton or Alphada Avenue in Chapel Hill, about a mile from Evans Avenue where another man with the same last name reported that someone had broken into his son’s storage unit and taken the Harley-Davidson bike.

The owner of the storage unit was incarcerated at the time, and remains in the Summit County Jail until at least 2020 after failing to update his address with the sex offender registry.

It’s unclear how Mickey Conley came to possess the motorcycle, which police suspected might be stolen when the license plate number came back registered to a 1982 Kawasaki motorcycle. An officer plugged the Harley-Davisdon’s vehicle identification number (VIN) number into a criminal database and traced the chopper back to the Evans Avenue theft.

Mickey Conley’s brother, Michael, declined to comment when reached on Facebook. “Absolutely false,” he said when informed of the charges against his brother. “And I’ve already contacted an attorney.”

Laughlin said detectives had not yet visited Mickey Conley in the hospital, where Laughlin said the crash victim was “not incapacitated” following the near-fatal accident Saturday.

Before asking that he or his family not be contacted again, Michael Conley said his brother, who is recovering from head trauma, lacerations and bone fractures, “has been unconscious for three days.”

“This is a very hard time for us all. I’m not trying to be rude,” Michael Conley said. “We just wish to have our privacy.”

Laughlin said detectives are looking into whether the Conley who reported the stolen bike and the Conley who wrecked it are related. There is nothing in the police reports for the crash or the theft that explains how Mickey Conley came to possess the Harley-Davidson.

Reach Doug Livingston at dlivingston@thebeaconjournal.com or 330-996-3792.