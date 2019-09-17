SUMMIT COUNTY

Man going to prison for crash

that injured Stow officer

A Massillon man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for a highway crash that injured a Stow officer.

Stephen Eibel, 57, pleaded guilty last month to aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin sentenced Eibel to 30 months in prison for the vehicular assault charge, the maximum possible. She also suspended his driver's license for seven years.

"This is the six time Mr. Eibel has been caught driving drunk," Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said in a press release. "He's lucky that no one was seriously injured or killed. Mr. Eibel's actions put us all at risk."

Walsh said this is the reason she favors harsher sentences for repeat drunk drivers.

Eibel crashed into Stow Sgt. Ted Bell’s cruiser on May 6 in a construction zone on state Route 8 in Stow.

Bell was hospitalized for a couple of days with head and neck injuries.

It marked the 25th crash in this stretch of highway since late March when the project began.



AKRON

Business gives Findley students

backpacks and school supplies

Thanks to an Atlanta-based company and a Dayton charity, 150 students at Findley Community Learning Center in Akron have backpacks and school supplies.

Employees from the Akron office of Allstar Financial Group made the donation Monday to the school on Tallmadge Avenue.

Every quarter, one of the 26 Allstar offices is chosen for a donation from the company’s charitable foundation. Donating to the communities it operates in is a core principle of the company, said chairman and CEO Andrew Heaner.

Students in Texas also received the loaded backpacks.

Allstar Financial partnered with the Kids in Need Foundation, which provides school supplies to students across the U.S. Since it was founded in 1995, the organization has distributed $1 billion in school supplies.

PENINSULA

Church to celebrate

150th anniversary

Peninsula United Methodist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary this weekend at 1575 Main St.

The original church was built in 1869 by a congregation formed in 1833 as the Boston Moral Society. According to church lore, the building arose because George C. Stanford and Lila R. Wetmore were planning a December wedding in 1869 and insisted on being married in a church.

Festivities include a picnic from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday on the church grounds. Music will be provided by John Boston and Carleen Perez at 1 p.m. and DJ Bill Borway at 2:30 p.m.

On Sunday morning, the Rev. Ed Peterson, superintendent of the Canal District of the East Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church, will speak at the anniversary worship service at 10 a.m. Afterward, there will be a potluck luncheon and anniversary cake.

The public is invited to both events. For more information, go to PeninsulaUMC.org or call 330-657-2567.

DELAWARE, OHIO

Kids admit to serving teachers

crepes laced with bodily fluids

The first two of eight juveniles charged with putting bodily fluids in Olentangy Hyatts Middle School teachers' food in May admitted on Monday to doing so and offered apologies.

Turning to face a teacher in Delaware County Juvenile Court near Columbus the 15-year-old boy said, "I am truly and deeply sorry. There's not a day that goes by that I don't regret what I've done."

The boy, charged with delinquency assault, was sentenced Monday to 30 days in juvenile detention. The second student, 14, was given an identical punishment in a later hearing.

Juvenile Court Judge David Hejmanowski gave both boys an unspecified period to complete a list of community service projects, including cleaning parks and schools, shadowing food-safety inspectors and conducting research on the topic. The detention sentence is based on successful completion of the service; if they fail to complete the assignments, they face additional detention.

The 15-year-old also is serving an 80-day school suspension issued by the Olentangy school district. The 14-year-old had a shorter suspension.