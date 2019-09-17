U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown has picked a fight with Goodyear over its new Mexican tire plant and union job losses at the company’s long-time Alabama factory.

The Ohio Democrat issued a press release Tuesday saying he wrote a letter to the Akron tire maker’s chief executive, Richard Kramer, urging the company to improve pay and benefits at its plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, that opened in 2017. Brown also said the company in July kept members of Congress from touring the plant.

The Ohio senator asked the company to work with the United Steelworkers, which represents workers at most of Goodyear’s U.S. plants, over seeking the best union representation in Mexico. Brown said Goodyear pays its Mexican workers $2 an hour and that more than 50 plant workers were recently fired for staging a wildcat strike.

“Both the company’s decision to locate the factory in Mexico and its blocking of congressional access to the facility make it easy to draw conclusions about the company’s mistreatment of its workers at the plant,” Brown’s letter said in part.

Brown’s letter said he had asked the company to build its new tire plant in Ohio, not Mexico.

“In addition to pushing for the creation of good-paying jobs in my state, I feared that a Mexico-based plant would lead to the shuttering of U.S. facilities due to significantly lower labor costs across the border. It seems my fears have been realized,” the letter said. “Your company recently laid off 170 employees at the Gadsden, Alabama, plant and proposed a buyout at that same facility.”

Goodyear, meanwhile, said it disagreed with the characterizations in the senator’s letter and said it has invited members of Congress and their staffs to tour the Mexican plant.

“Goodyear-San Luis Potosí is our only manufacturing facility in Mexico, which is Goodyear’s second largest market in Latin America and a country where we have operated for 75 years. Only 3.5% of Goodyear tires sold in the United States in 2018 were produced in Mexico,” the company said.

Goodyear said it has reduced shifts at Gadsden from seven to five days, including layoffs. News reports in Alabama said 170 workers have been laid off. Goodyear also said that in cooperation with the Steelworkers it is seeking voluntary buyouts at the plant in October.

Goodyear opened the Gadsden plant in 1929, which at one point was called the world’s largest tire factory with employment peaking at 4,200 in the 1980s. As of the end of 2018, Goodyear said Gadsden employed 1,561 workers, not including the latest cuts.

Goodyear said it has invested more than $1 billion in its U.S. plants over the last five years.

The senator's press release and letter to Kramer can be read at https://www.brown.senate.gov/newsroom/press/release/brown-urges-goodyear-to-do-right-by-workers-bring-jobs-back-to-us-

