COLUMBUS — Ohio's medical marijuana cardholders find medicinal cannabis pricey and inconvenient to obtain, according to a survey conducted by the Ohio State University's Drug Enforcement Policy Center and the nonprofit advocacy group Harm Reduction Ohio.

Patients said cost is the largest barrier to buying medical marijuana, followed by the distance to the nearest dispensary, the survey showed. After that comes the difficulty obtaining the doctor's recommendation necessary to acquire a medical marijuana card.

Nearly half of the 640 patients who responded to the survey — which was posted on social media accounts frequented by medical marijuana users — said they were "very dissatisfied," with the program and less than 4% said they were "very satisfied." Ohio has roughly 52,000 medical marijuana cardholders.

Though unscientific, the survey released this month represents one of the first attempts to gauge patients' thoughts on the the state's medicinal cannabis program. The state's first dispensary opened in January.

Researchers worry that barriers will discourage the very people the program was intended to work for — those who previously bought the drug illegally, Drug Enforcement Policy Center director Doug Berman said.

"The illicit market is available 24 hours a day," Berman said. "And you don't have to worry about whether there is going to be a line. The dealer has a way of becoming convenient. Those are things folks who have used the illicit market have gotten used to, and it may be that inconvenience turns people away from [the legal program]."

Alex Thomas, executive director of the Ohio Medical Marijuana License Holder Coalition, called the survey an important snapshot, but added: "I think it's important to note the context of the period of time we're currently in, and I look forward to seeing the results of a similar survey six months to a year from now."

Things have changed since the survey was conducted over the summer. For example, 19 of the 56 proposed dispensaries were open during the survey. Thirty are open now, but some patients still say they have a hard time finding one nearby.

"Issues of price and convenience or location and distance, those satisfaction numbers will improve as the industry grows," Thomas said, emphasizing the state issued dispensary licenses to geographically diverse applicants.