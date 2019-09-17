Musical tunes: Trombone Shorty will be at Akron's Goodyear Theater at 7:30 p.m. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will perform with guest Doc Robinson. For more, visit tromboneshortyakron.eventbrite.com.

Movie screening: There will be a free screening of the documentary "Roll Red Roll" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Canton Palace Theatre. There will be a discussion after the film.

Classic flick: The film "Tootsie" will be shown at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Capitol Theatre in Cleveland as part of the Happy Hour Classic Film Series. Tickets are $10. Visit omniwebticketing.com/cleveland/capitol/?schdate=2019-09-18&perfix=45483.