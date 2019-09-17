The first act of "The Who's Tommy" wasn't quite ready for prime time opening night Friday at Weathervane, mainly due to serious sound imbalances between the band and vocalists in the small theater.

As has been the case with numerous musicals lately at the theater, especially sung-through ones such as the complex Tommy, the band drowned the singers out too often in the first half of the show and far too many lyrics were lost. That included the opening part of some of star Tony Heffner's phrases singing as older Tommy/Narrator: This excellent vocalist's lower range just couldn't be heard competing with the band in the first act.

That's not to say that the band, led by John Ebner, isn't great and that Heffner isn't a gifted singer, which he is. One of Weathervane's newer goals has been to present larger musicals but the sound balance must be resolved in order to prevent frustration from listeners in the audience.

This rock opera, based on the Who's iconic 1969 rock concept album, is an extremely difficult, ambitious one to mount. Directed by Fred Gloor, the show is an adult one with mature themes involving infidelity, sexual abuse of a child and depiction of drug use.

Actors' blocking looks cluttered on the bi-level stage during some big production numbers. Most of the ensemble executes energetic choreography by Joshua Larkin with confidence and verve but Melody Lewis, a beat behind the others and moving in the wrong direction in the second row for the huge number "Sensation," clearly needs to learn the choreography.

In another glitch, backstage ensemble singing wasn't miked in "Go to the Mirror Boy'' in the second act. Interestingly, the sound balance from that point out was excellent for the rest of the show, proving how great this whole production can be.

Alexandra VanAllen and newcomer Robert Kowalewski make an excellent singing and acting duo as Tommy's parents, Mrs. and Captain Walker. Heffner's a true rock star in dazzling white as the Pinball Wizard Tommy and Michael Swain-Smith commands the stage as his abusive cousin, Kevin.

The show runs through Sept. 29. For tickets, see www.weathervaneplayhouse.com or call 330-836-2626.

Also this weekend, family productions kicked off at two local theaters.

• Sarah Coon's script brings a lot of laughs in the world premiere of "Maid Marion: An Adventure,'' an original play based on Howard Pyle's stories that picks up in Sherwood Forest after Marion and Robin Hood have married. This high-quality family entertainment at Ohio Shakespeare Festival has it all: Accomplished acting, great stage combat (Ryan Zarecki), adventure, romance and highly enjoyable original music by Scott McKenna Campbell.

Coon and McKenna Campbell are both OSF company members, which shows what depth of talent this merry company of actors has. The cast of 16 is directed by Nancy Cates at Greystone Hall, which features a three-level set adorned with beautiful vines, flowers and foliage for the forest.

Shley Snider is a wonderful new OSF star as Marion, who has trained hard to fight, wants to stand as an equal with her husband (Ryan Zarecki's Robin Hood) to fight injustice. Snider does a beautiful job bringing out Marion's both fierce and tender sides opposite Zarecki.

The music enhances the story beautifully, from a drinking song to love ballads. Amid Coon's nimble lyrics, she takes the implied final word from each stanza in "One More Ale" to apply ingeniously as the first word of the next stanza.

The show runs through Sept. 29. See www.ohioshakespearefestival.com.

• "Anne of Green Gables" is an all-ages show at Western Reserve Playhouse, a stage adaptation by Joseph Robinette of the classic 1908 children's novel by Canadian author L.M. Montgomery. Brianna Joi directs a large cast of 21, including numerous children, at the Bath theater.

Homeschooled seventh-grader Molly Kessler does a good job bringing highly dramatic, headstrong orphan Anne to life. It's fun to see vivacious Anne charm everyone around her, especially as she breaks through the strict exterior of Harriet DeVeto's Marilla Cuthbert.

In this story, Anne arrives in Avonlea on Prince Edward Island to live with aging sister and brother Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert. Matthew's supposed to be the softer sibling but Stephen Morse's mild characterization comes off a bit bland.

This is a true community theater show that doesn't reach the semi-professional level of quality that a number of previous shows have achieved at WRP. Some of the scene changes were awkward and a malfunctioning stage light above was flashing on a corner of the set Saturday night.

As Anne, the girl cursed with red hair, Kessler wears some pretty bad wigs. The actress also has one very ill-fitting, maroon, two-piece dress.

The play follows Anne's memorable moments from the book, including her mishap with the "cherry cordial" with bosom buddy Diana (the cheerful Tenley Stitzer), her broken leg, her run-ins with Gilbert and her academic achievements. The play, which continues through Sept. 28, runs a bit long for young families, at about 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission. See www.westernreserveplayhouse.org.

Arts writer Kerry Clawson may be reached at 330-996-3527 or kclawson@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow her at @KerryClawsonABJ or www.facebook.com/kclawsonabj