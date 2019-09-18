An Akron man has been granted a new trial for an aggravated murder charge because of an error in the jury instructions in his first trial for the shooting death of another man.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison McCarty threw out Kennae Baker’s guilty verdict on this charge Wednesday and ordered the new trial. She will wait until after his second trial to sentence Baker on the other charges he was convicted of, which include murder.

“This court feels I am required to vacate the aggravated murder conviction,” McCarty said. “The other convictions will stand.”

The outcome of Baker’s second trial could impact how much jail time he receives. Baker, 21, could face a life sentence without parole for the aggravated murder charge. The most he could get for the murder charge is life in prison with possible parole after 18 years.

Baker shot and killed D’Andre Pete, 24, on July 13, 2018, in Pete’s apartment in the Spring Hill complex where both men lived. Prosecutors allege Baker went to Pete’s apartment intending to rob him of money and drugs but ended up shooting him.

Baker claimed he shot Pete in self-defense. He testified that Pete thought Baker had shorted him in a marijuana sale and started to pull a gun out of his pocket to shoot him, so Baker fired first.

Jurors deliberated for about six hours before returning a split verdict on May 20. They found Baker:

Guilty of aggravated murder involving a death during an aggravated burglary and two counts each of murder and felonious assault. All the charges included gun specifications. Not guilty of aggravated murder involving a death during a robbery, aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated burglary, theft and a third count of felonious assault that involved Pete’s girlfriend, who was in the apartment during the shooting but wasn’t injured.

Joe Gorman and John Greven, Baker’s defense attorneys, immediately questioned the discrepancy between the guilty verdict on the aggravated murder charge involving a death during an aggravated burglary and not-guilty verdict on aggravated burglary.

The parties determined that a portion of the explanation about aggravated burglary was left out of jury instructions, with the omission not detected until after the jury reached its verdicts.

Gorman and Greven requested that Baker be granted a new trial or that the guilty verdict on the aggravated murder charge be vacated. Prosecutors claimed the instruction error wasn’t prejudicial to Baker and that the verdict should stand.

McCarty ruled that Baker “suffered an unfair prejudice” because of the omission in the instructions. She gave prosecutors the option to either dismiss the aggravated murder charge and proceed to sentencing on the other charges or set a new trial date.

Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Mayer requested a trial date.

McCarty set the new trial for Jan. 7, though she encouraged the parties to try to reach a resolution before then. A status conference will be held Oct. 16. She asked that any motions be filed a month before the trial.

Gorman told McCarty that he and Greven are reserving the right to raise constitutional concerns, including double jeopardy issues.

Several of Pete's family members were in court Wednesday, with a few wearing "Justice for D'Andre" T-shirts. Some have expressed frustration with the process.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at 330-996-3705, swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.






