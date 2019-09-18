WOOSTER — The Indiana man who authorities say fled from an Interstate 71 rest stop during a prisoner transport in April has been charged with that escape in Wayne County Common Pleas Court.

Said Ali El-Khatib, 33, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, is charged with one count of escape, a third-degree felony. A Wayne County grand jury indicted El-Khatib on Sept. 6, and he pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Monday.

Judge Corey E. Spitler set El-Khatib’s bond at 10 percent of $50,000, with the condition that he remain under continuous GPS monitoring if he posts bond. Court records indicate El-Khatib did post bond following his arraignment, but he remains in custody at the Wayne County Jail, Prosecutor Dan Lutz said Tuesday. Local authorities are holding El-Khatib for the Superior Court of Allen County, Indiana, where he is wanted for failure to appear on 2017 charges of receiving stolen auto parts, court records show.

Lutz said his office has communicated with Allen County officials who will arrange to transport El-Khatib there to face his pending charges. At that point, Lutz said, he will request the Indiana court hold El-Khatib, even if he posts bond, to ensure he returns to Wayne County to appear in the escape case.

El-Khatib has hired Akron-based attorney Donald Gallick to represent him in the Wayne County case. Gallick said he had not yet talked to the prosecutor, but the Wayne County indictment did not come as much of a surprise.

″... We’ll get the best outcome we can under the circumstances,” he said.

Gallick also represented El-Khatib during parts of three separate cases in Ashland County following El-Khatib’s arrest on April 14. He was charged with two counts of gasoline theft from 2014 and a charge of criminal damaging from his capture in April. El-Khatib pleaded no contest to those charges at his arraignment in Ashland Municipal Court and received a sentence of 210 days in jail.

El-Khatib did not have an attorney present at that hearing, and subsequently hired Gallick to represent him, the attorney said. Gallick then requested El-Khatib’s sentenced be reduced, which it was after a July 9 hearing, online court records indicate. At that re-sentencing hearing, El-Khatib’s jail term was reduced to 60 days, court records show.

In April, El-Khatib was being transported by a private extradition service from a New York prison to face charges in his hometown of Fort Wayne after being accused of larceny. He is accused of escaping during a restroom break while at the southbound rest stop on I-71 near West Salem around 9 p.m. April 12.

Authorities captured him around 6 a.m. April 14 after a short foot pursuit by police officers near the Motel 6 on County Road 1575 in Ashland, about 13 miles from the rest stop. Law enforcement officials from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wayne and Ashland County sheriff’s offices, Ashland Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service participated in the search.

No further hearings have been scheduled in El-Khatib’s Wayne County case.

Reporter Emily Morgan contributed to this report.