If you fly out of Akron-Canton Airport with any regularity, you may have noticed that the huge Boeing 747 owned by Ernest Angley's Grace Cathedral has not been parked on the tarmac for a long time.

You're not likely to see it there again.

A source says Angley's pride and joy has been grounded for 19 months, sitting in Pinal Airpark in Marana, Arizona, because it needs a part that would cost six-figures, and Grace Cathedral doesn't have the money to pay for it.

Pinal is a huge storage and heavy-maintenance facility for commercial planes, but pilots refer to it as a “boneyard” because many of the aircraft that arrive there eventually are raided for parts then scrapped.

The plane costs a fortune to operate. It holds about 48,000 gallons of fuel, so with the current price of Grade-A jet fuel at $3.03 per gallon at CAK, a single fill-up would cost the church $145,440. And that doesn't include landing fees, routine maintenance and other related costs.

Angley, 98, reportedly is in ill health and hasn't been seen at the church for some time.

For years, his uniquely painted bird had been highly visible to incoming and outgoing passengers at CAK, sitting out on the edge of the airport because it is too big to fit inside any hangar.

Until February 2018, he used it once or twice a year for mission trips, often to Africa.

The broken part involves the landing gear. Because fewer than a dozen of these particular models (the 747-SP, known for its exceptional range) are still flying anywhere in the world, parts are tough to come by. This part would have to be manufactured, an order that would take six to nine months.

The congregation is being told the plane is out for maintenance, the source says, but it has been in Arizona for more than a year and a half and the part hasn't been ordered. The only thing the church has done is fire up the engines periodically.

“The value in that plane is parts, and I will tell you even if they parted the whole plane out, I would say you'd be lucky to get a million bucks,” the source said.

Blossom deadline

I recently wrote about the danger and confusion that occur when Uber and Lyft drivers attempt to pick up passengers after a big concert at Blossom Music Center.

Because the drivers (understandably) can't go back into the parking lots when traffic is pouring out, riders must congregate along the side of Steels Corners Road and try to figure out which driver is theirs.

According to the Blossom website, any driver picking up passengers must arrive by 9 p.m. to enter the grounds. But a Cuyahoga Falls resident who has spent four years working in the Blossom drop-off area says the website is incorrect.

“[Drivers] need to be back one hour before the concert is over, not two hours,” says David Buss.

“The webpage is wrong because they don't change it for [each] concert. It depends on when the concert is over, and one hour before is when you should be there to have no problem getting inside.

“If it's over at 11, like it was Saturday, 10 o'clock is the cutoff.”

Buss says he informs people dropping off passengers what time the concert will end. Well, that's nice to know if you're a parent picking up your kid, but when it comes to Uber and Lyft, what's the difference?

Who is going to pay a driver to sit there for an hour waiting? And what driver is going to sit in a parking lot for an hour in hopes of a potential fare rather than responding to immediate ride requests elsewhere?

The situation really is a mess, and Blossom needs to figure something out — perhaps leasing space from the winery across the street or creating a dedicated lot somewhere just off Steels Corners.

Coventry Airbnbs

Coventry Township officials are disputing a claim by resident Dan Fouser that only one person has applied for a permit since the township passed an ordinance requiring the owners of Airbnbs and Vrbos to register.

Zoning inspector Bill Meyerhoff says two permit hearings have been held this month and seven more are set for October.

Meyerhoff did not respond to a detailed email asking that very question, and others, that I sent five days before the column was published. He said he didn't reply because he was “slammed” at work.

The township took a year to finalize the regulations, he says, and insists they do have teeth. Residents who rent without a permit can be fined $500 a day.

He adds, however, that in a township of 10,000 residents, “we rely on the public to comply with our zoning.” He says enforcement is based mainly on complaints from neighbors.

Meanwhile, Gary Owens would like to make it known that not all rental owners are causing problems. He says he has rented his Portage Lakes property about 460 times over the past 12 years to people from around the country and overseas and hasn't received a single complaint.

His neighbors are luckier than others.

