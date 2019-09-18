MACEDONIA — A business which now operates a technical center in Valley View plans to bring 141 manufacturing jobs to Macedonia by 2023, resulting in a total of $755,000 in additional income tax revenue for the city over the next four years.

At its Sept. 12 session, City Council authorized Mayor Nick Molnar to enter into a Macedonia Occupancy and Jobs Creation Program agreement with Peak Nano Optics Inc., which plans to make a $2 million-plus investment and move into a 48,000-square-foot building on Roll and Hold Parkway.

According to its website, Peak Nano Optics produces cutting-edge, lightweight, high-performance nanolayer gradient refractive index (GRIN) lenses for use in military and commercial applications.

According to a spokesman, the building into which the company plans to move was erected in 1999, and most recently was occupied by Ta Chen, which used it as a steel distribution warehouse.

Peak Nano Optics, which employs 21 people at its Valley View facility, has an anticipated moving date into the new facility of Dec. 1. It hopes to start production with 64 full-time employees in 2020, and plans to increase that to 141 by 2023.

The projected initial payroll would amount to $6.2 million, and would increase to $12.3 million in four years. The total amount of payroll taxes paid to the city would be $955,000 over that four-year period, but the MOJCP would reduce that by $200,000, resulting in a net additional tax revenue of $755,000 over the four years.