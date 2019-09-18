Cuyahoga Valley National Park is seeking public comments on its change in the regulation of e-bikes in national parks.

Online comments will be accepted until Monday, Sept. 23, at parkplanning.nps.gov/ebike.

The National Park Service on Aug. 30 announced the new nationwide e-bike policy for its national parks after the U.S. Department of the Interior handed down a requirement for all of its bureaus to create their own e-bike policies. Officials wanted to regulate the use of the two- or three-wheeled cycles with pedals and electric motors of less than 750 watts on federal land as they become more popular.

The policy allows the use of e-bikes, which are low-speed electric bicycles with power assistance, in national parks — only where traditional bicycles are already allowed.

Each national park is required to create its own local version of the national e-bike policy catered to its specific park within 30 days of the National Park Service announcement, with park superintendents able to tailor local regulations in consideration of safety, resource protection or other conflicting uses. Public input is needed so the park can determine how to implement the change.

Traditional bicycles are allowed on the following trails in CVNP: East Rim Trails, Old Carriage Connector Trail, The Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, Carriage Trail Connector (paved section), Stanford House Connector Trail, Hale Farm Connector Trail, Everett Covered Bridge, Old Stanford Roadbed, Old Akron-Peninsula Roadbed and Hemlock Trail.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park was selected out of all the national parks as the site for the official announcement of the policy earlier this month.

The battery-powered, rechargeable e-bikes cost anywhere from $1,500 up to $12,000, with a range of 40 to 140 miles before recharging. E-bike riders have to pedal when riding on trails or other bike paths in the national parks but can rely solely on the motor when riding on park roads also open to motor vehicles.

Officials have said benefits of e-bikes include making travel easier by allowing bicyclists to travel farther with less effort and expanding bicycling to more people who might otherwise might not be able to ride a bike because of physical fitness, age or disability. They also offer the same benefits as traditional bicycles when it comes to helping the environment by offering an alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles, along with decreasing traffic congestion and reducing the demand for vehicle parking spaces.

Visit nps.gov/subjects/biking/e-bikes.htm for frequently asked questions.

Contact reporter Emily Mills at 330-996-3334, emills@thebeaconjournal.com and @EmilyMills818.