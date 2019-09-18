Akron's East End development has attracted another well-known tenant, and the city’s downtown is losing one.

Accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP is moving its Akron office to 1200 E. Market St. on the city's east side, the firm said in a news release.

Ernst & Young employs about 85 people at its downtown office at 50 S. Main St. in the Akron Centre Plaza high-rise across from Akron-Summit County Public Library.

Ernst & Young said that it has signed for the building, a 1.4-million-square-foot East End mixed-use redevelopment at the former Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. campus in Akron. Stuart Lichter, founder and head of Industrial Realty Group, a California-based company, is spearheading the redevelopment project.

Development of the space is expected to be completed by August 2020.

“We are excited to continue our legacy in Akron in the historic East End,” Whitt Butler, a partner with Ernst & Young and an the managing partner of the Akron office, said in the news release.

Before the end of the year, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, maker of boilers and related equipment for coal-fired power plants, is moving some 700 employees to the East End building that previously housed the Goodyear headquarters offices.

In May 2018, about 250 SummaCare employees relocated to the building from one at North Main and Market Street in downtown Akron. That site now houses district offices for Akron Public Schools.

Ernst & Young's new office at East End will include an innovation center as well as ergonomic desks and workspaces to allow for “more mobility, teaming and efficiency,” the news release said.

Office amenities will include a hub with café-style tables, coffee and snacks, “themed collaboration areas” and wellness rooms. The Ernst & Young workers also will have access to the East End’s restaurant, gym and golf simulator that is available to all tenants.

Ernst & Young is the "the only Big Four [accounting] firm or global professional services firm in Akron," the news release said.

The East End development also includes 105 apartments in the historic Goodyear Hall, which also houses a barbershop and diner. The Goodyear Theater at Goodyear Hall is now a music venue managed by Elevation Group. Rubber City Sports runs the gym at Goodyear Hall.

In mid-April, a Handel's Homemade Ice Cream and Starbucks opened in a new building next door.

A charter school also is in the old headquarters building, along with a fitness center and the golf simulator.

Owners of the Akron Centre building and Ernst & Young Akron officials could not be reached for comment late Wednesday.



